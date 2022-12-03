Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

The Shaymen were struck by a bout of illness in the squad this week, with several players playing despite not being 100 per cent fit.

And that drew praise from Millington after the game, with substitute Rob Harker netting the winner against The Spireites.

"More than anything, it's easy to say this as a manager and not mean it, but I'm just dead pleased for the lads because I know what they've put themselves through to get the result," Millington said.

"Five or six of them are not 100 per cent, and one or two of those are really ill.

"So I'm just really pleased they can go home, rest up, hopefully begin to get well, safe in the knowledge they've really earned that three points.

"There's varying degrees of illness but they've been brilliant, they've trained hard, they've put themselves through the ringer and not a complaint among them.

"They've got their heads down and really cracked on."

Millington felt his side did enough to deserve the three points.

"I thought we were a bit loose in some of our passing and receiving to start, I thought they shaded the first quarter of the game," he said.

"They were marginally the better team without creating a great deal, but as the first-half wore on I thought we really sharpened up and some of the intensity in our play was fantastic.

"The immediate press, the organisation when they had good possession, the way we moved the ball when we got it in their half was fantastic.

"The only disappointment was we didn't capitalise on that spell with a goal.

"Second-half, I thought for the most part we were fairly comfortable, we controlled parts of it and the times when Chesterfield had the ball, we never really felt completely vulnerable, they never really opened us up.

"So I think a 1-0 win is a fair result."

Millington added: "It took us a little while to get to grips with their passing game and the way they were trying to build, but once we did, not dissimilar to Solihull away, it looked like they really struggled to find any answers to the intensity and the structure of our out of possession work.

"Once we started to grow in confidence in terms of our out of possession work, that transmitted into what we did when we regained the ball and we moved it with an intensity and a purpose."

When asked if he felt it was one of Town's best results of the season so far, Millington said: "Yeah, alongside Solihull.

"I think there are similarities, we went to Solihull when they were absolutely flying, unbeaten at home this calendar year an we put in a similar performance where we limited them to very little opportunities.

"Today, Chesterfield, a very strong side with a very strong management team and leader in Paul Cook, who are eight wins in nine, unbeaten in nine, and real serious title contenders.

"We've shown in those two performances that we can mix it with the teams at the top of the division and we hopefully continue that on Tuesday night."

Mani Dierseruvwe started in place of Harker up-front, but was replaced by the match-winner during the game.

"They both give us very similar things, they're both a goal threat, they're both a handful for centre-halves," Millington said.

"It's a joy to work with the pair of them, every day they come in and they work hard and they're looking to get better and they want to help the team win games.

"So it's a pleasure to work with them."

Captain Jack Senior was one of the players affected by the illness and was taken off before the end.

"He was very ill," Millington said, "you could see it, and I think he was throwing up at one moment late in the second-half."

Jesse Debrah made his comeback off the bench late on.

"He's been very poorly as well," Millington said.

"Back in training this week and he's still got to get fully up to speed but fantastic to have him back."

On the absence of Jordan Keane, Millington said: "He was very ill on Thursday night so he missed out, as did Sam Minihan, he's been really ill this week.

"So we've had it rip through us unfortunately."

And on Milli Alli, the Town boss said: "He was very ill, he came back into training on Thursday but it was too early to get him involved."

On skipper Tom Clarke, Millington said: "He's on the road to recovery and hopefully available for selection next week."

Winger Jordan Slew was back on the bench after a recent spell on the sidelines.

"He's back in and around it," Millington said.