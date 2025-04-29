"I think everything should be sorted" - Town boss Millington on promotion uncertainty, the play-offs and potential opponents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Millington says he is still awaiting confirmation over whether Town would be admitted into the Football League next season but is optimistic about the outcome.

EFL rules state that member clubs can't groundshare with more than one other sports team, a rule which Halifax wouldn't comply with when Huddersfield Giants temporarily move into The Shay next year, after owner Ken Davy's bid to buy the ground was approved by Calderdale Council.

It is understood The Shaymen, who sealed their place in the top seven last weekend, are seeking dispensation from the EFL regarding the ruling, but no announcement has yet been made.

"I'm not aware of any definitive yes or no, but my understanding when the situation arose is that the feeling is that it'll be a fairly straightforward situation to resolve," Millington told the Courier.

"Gateshead's experience last season of not being allowed to compete in the play-offs would be the same for us, if we weren't able to go up then we wouldn't be able to compete in the play-offs, I would expect.

"So I think everything should be sorted and we should be able to progress but I've not had a definitive yes or no yet."

Millington said he has not been told anything that would indicate there is a obstacle to a potential promotion.

"No, I've not had any negative feedback from the ongoing process," he said.

"If anything, there's a lot of positive chatter behind-the-scenes that the process will come out in our favour, so that serves as enough motivation for me to really throw everything we've got at trying to progress."

Halifax's final league position is still to be decided, with a fourth or fifth paced finish meaning home advantage in the play-off eliminator, but a sixth or seventh placed finish meaning they will be away.

"It's a conundrum - we'll leave that one in God's hands," Millington said when asked which he would prefer.

"We want to play at home because we want the atmosphere a home tie would bring.

"We know the town would come out in numbers and the atmosphere would be phenomenal, especially when you look at the oppositions we'd be likely to play.

"The Shay would be absolutely rocking, so that is a motivating factor for trying to finish as high as we can.

"And the pitch is actually starting to improve.

"On Saturday it was the best its been in a number of months, there are signs of improvement there so hopefully I'll be moaning about that a bit less if we get the opportunity to play on it again.

"But on the flip side of it, we do have a fantastic away record this season, the lads have been phenomenal in terms of away form.

"So we'd go anywhere with confidence that we can get a result, because we've achieved an awful lot of good results away from home.

"So there are posiives and negatives to both, but the romantic in me would want us to get that first play-off victory at home."

And Town's opponent in the play-off eliminator is still to be decided too.

If Rochdale win their game-in-hand against Solihull tonight, they will be guaranteed fourth place, while Oldham look likely to finish above Halifax due to facing bottom side Ebbsfleet on the final day and having a superior goal difference.

If Town avoid defeat at Wealdstone, they will finish at least sixth, but can be overtaken by Southend if they win at Gateshead and Halifax lose.

"We've shown we can compete, we've maybe been unfortunate a couple of times with results, but we've certainly shown we can compete with any team in and around the play-offs at the moment," Millington said.

"In these types of games, we can be really outstanding because I think we can be sharper and smarter in terms of our tactical approach than most oppositions.

"We're really not bothered who we come up against, we'll have a plan for them and we'll do everything we can to win, so it doesn't bother us at all."

When asked if he has a starting 11 in mind for the play-off game, which will either be played on Wednesday, May 14 or Thursday, May 15, Millington said: "I've not really thought about it yet.

"When it comes to making that team selection, I think there are certain players within the group who've consistently performed at a really high level, who most people will expect to be on the team sheet.

"There are certain areas of the pitch where we might make a tactical decision based on the opposition, and there are certain areas of the pitch where we've probably not performed quite as highly as we thought.

"So those shirts are up for grabs."

Millington added: "The defensive record speaks for itself and we have certain forwards who contribute to that with the energy and aggression we can carry high up in terms of our out of possession work.

"So that's a consideration, but we've missed a few chances (against Braintree) that we should have scored and we've maybe lacked a bit of creativity from midfield in terms of actually providing opportunities for assists as well as we might have done.

"So those are two considerations for us that we've got to try and be better at, and whether that's doing more work with the personnel who played against Braintree or whether it's other personnel coming in, that's the type of decision we've got to make."

Read more from the Halifax manager later this week on the Courier website.