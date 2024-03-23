"I think it was a mistake" - Here's what Town boss Chris Millington had to say on their game with Ebbsfleet being postponed
and live on Freeview channel 276
The match referee Elliot Bell postponed the game at around 2pm today in what was the second pitch inspection at The Shay, with an earlier one taking place at 11am.
"I think it was a mistake," Millington told the Courier. "It's a difficult one because I think there's maybe one eye on the forecast and the worry that, if it rains mid-game and the pitch doesn't cope, then it gets called (off) after it's started.
"But I think, with the way it is at the moment, with a bit more sand on certain areas, it would have been playable to at least start and you're then just hoping the weather doesn't deteriorate."
It means Town will have a packed end to the season, having already rearranged their home game with Oldham for Wednesday, April 10.
"We want to play, I hate having games called off," Millington said.
"There's no circumstances where I'd rather have a game called off than played, I'm just wired that way.
"But we can fit it in. It'll mean we have more bodies back by the time it comes round again all being well.
"There'll be some downside to it being postponed and there'll be an upside, but just disappointed that we've not got the opportunity to back-up the performance and the atmosphere from Wednesday night, that's the biggest loss."
Millington added: "It's another challenge we face at Halifax Town - there are a number of things we have to overcome that just aren't a consideration at other clubs, and the pitch is one of them.
"It does make the job of managing the team harder but it's also harder for the club secretary and the media team and everyone around the club because it's an unnecessary challenge we all have to navigate and there's no perfect way to do it."