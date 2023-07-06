Angelo Cappello plugged the gap for most of last season as left wing-back, but that is not his natural position. Before that, Jack Senior was Town's regular left-back, but that was part of a back four, having previously battled it out with Danny Williams for the left wing-back role.

A new left wing-back was one of Town boss Chris Millington's top priorities this summer, and 22-year-old Galvin will get the chance to prove he is the answer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had a couple of offers from higher up but I feel Halifax was the best place for me to come and play my football," he told the Courier.

Ryan Galvin in action for Maidstone. Photo: Helen Cooper

"When I spoke to the manager, the way he spoke to me was just a lot better than the other clubs, the way he told me about myself and how he can improve me as a player, that's what impressed me the most.

"I asked him a couple of questions and he knew exactly what he was talking about, about me. I wanted to come somewhere I was wanted.

"I feel like playing in this league, at this club, in-front of the fans at the stadium, will really help me and my game going forward."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galvin, who grew up in London, was at Wimbledon for four years before being released and enrolling on a programme with the Kinetic Foundation in Croydon for 18 months.

An agent spotted Galvin in the programme and arranged a successful trial for him at Wigan, where he signed his first professional deal. "I was sweeping floors at a hairdressers part-time," he said. “That course has done a lot of good things for a lot of people."

Galvin didn't manage to break into the first-team at Wigan, where he played in the youth team with Tylor Golden.

"I was living by myself so it was a big change," he said.

"I went up with my family on the Friday, they stayed for the weekend with me and then come Monday, they were gone and I was on my own, so it was a big jump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a really good boost for my confidence though because I always felt like I was playing catch-up a bit.

"I really enjoyed it and made the most of it.

"We won nearly everything in our under 18 year group."

Galvin then joined Sheffield Wednesday making his senior debut in the FA Cup against Exeter in January 2021.

"In the next round we played Everton and I was playing James Rodrigues," Galvin said. "He gave me nightmares!"

Galvin's first regular taste of senior football was on loan at Gloucester for six months, before another spell on loan at Maidstone last season in the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I played a lot of games there and feel like I really progressed as a player," he said.

Galvin was released by Wednesday this summer.

"It was a big club, they were in League One, it was hard to get a chance," he said.

"I think it was time for me to take the next step in my career.

"I knew I was going at the end of the season really."

Galvin played left wing-back for Maidstone last season and feels playing left wing-back in Town's 3-4-3 system will fit his attributes perfectly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was hard in a struggling team, but I feel like Halifax, with better players, it'll definitely be better," he said.