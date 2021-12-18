"I think it's the right decision," says Wild after Shaymen's FA Trophy clash with Bradford Park Avenue is postponed

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

The game was called off at around 1.30pm today (Saturday) due to the fog meaning poor visibility across the pitch at Horsfall Stadium.

When asked if it was the right call to postpone the game, Wild said: "I think so yeah, it's not going to get any better is it, and the worst thing you want to do is start and half-an-hour in, be calling it off.

"So if it's not playable now, it's not going to get any better at this time of year, so I think it's the right decision."

On the possible rearranged date for the match, Wild said: "Hopefully next week if we can try and get it played next week, but obviously the two clubs will now work to try and get that rearranged, hopefully for during the week next week."

Wild was hoping to take in another match today instead.

"Now we're frantically looking at the games that are close to us and where we can go and get eyes on people," he said.