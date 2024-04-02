Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halifax's play-off fate is still in their own hands but they missed out on a chance of moving into the top seven by not winning.

"Yeah, absolutely," Millington said when asked if he felt Town deserved their last-gasp leveller. "I think they've probably had the better of the territory.

"They've probably had more shots than us. Has Sam had to make any saves? No, he's not, everything he's had has been fairly comfortable.

Chris Millington

"I think it was a typical end-of-season game where neither team really wanted to lose it and the result is a reflection of that."

Millington said it had been a "battling" performance from his team.

"We matched them,," he said, "I thought there were some lads today who really put in a shift and fought for every ball and won the majority of their duels, and that's how it's going to have to be between now and the end of the season."

The Town boss felt The Shay pitch was a factor in the game lacking quality.

"Yeah, definitely, it's so hard to play on," he said.

"The ball doesn't run flat and it takes so much out of the legs that the ability to maintain a quality first touch is nigh on impossible.

"So that's just something we've got to live with and we'll have accept between now and the end of the season."

On York's goal, scored by Dipo Akinyema, Millington said: "I didn't see how it went in but I thought Jamie Cooke did fantastic in terms of his energy and his effort to get back, he got a block in and unfortunately, it stayed in play.

"If he'd been able to stay on his feet or it had gone out of play, there's no way they'd havre scored, but I thought he was fantastic.

"I thought the centre-halves were excellent inwhat they had to do, I'm really pleased with their contribution."

Millington felt Town could still salvage something late on before Harker's equaliser.

"There was nothing in it, there was no quality, neither team played the other one off the park," he said.

"There was a lot of transition, a lot of turnover of possession, very scrappy, very difficult to maintain control in the game, either with or without the ball.

"So you always know you're going to get chances.

"It's sometimes difficult for people to see where those opportunities are going to come from when neither team's really got control of the ball for any period of time but we always knew, with the players we had on the pitch, we had a chance of scoring."

The Town boss believed they should have been awarded a penalty for a foul on Cooke before they eventually equalised.

"Yes, again, similarly to the two we should have had against Hartlepool," he said.

"We feel we should have had a pen, but we don't get them.

"We ask questions of the officials and we ask for official explanations after the game in reports and the reports always agree with us, that we should have had them, but we don't get them.

"Whatever we achieve here, we have to achieve the hard way but we've accepted that and that's what we're going to do."

When asked whether he took more positives or negatives from the game, Millington said: "We just take a point. Ultimately, a draw I think was a fair result.

"Against Hartlepool, again there was absolutely nothing in the game but for them getting a penalty and us not getting ours.

