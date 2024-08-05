Adan George says there is a lot more to come from him in an FC Halifax Town shirt.

The striker joined Town in January and scored three goals in 16 appearances, with a three-game suspension for a sending-off at Bromley proving disruptive.

But the former Birmingham City youngster is confident he can show what he is capable of this season.

When asked if Town fans had seen the best of him yet, George said: "No, I think there's a lot more people can see from me.

"I showed glimpses at times, but I don't think they've seen half of what I can do yet, so hopefully this year there'll be a lot more of it."

On what's to come from him, George said: "A lot more goals first of all, that's a big part of what I can do and who I am.

"A lot more speed I think, to show how quickly I can push past people, and the power I have.

"And skill, I don't think I've showed enough of how I can change a game sometimes.

"So in all areas attacking wise, there's a lot more to come from me and I'm confident I'll show a lot more of that this year."

Reflecting on his first six months at the club, George said: "I was welcomed by the group and by the manager, the squad and the staff have been really supportive.

"I had some ups and downs, I had a decent start and was just getting used to playing at this level.

"It's been a really good experience and I'm excited for this year because I think we had a really good end to the season as a squad and I think we'll have an even better go at it this year."

George only played the first-half in Halifax's 4-2 play-off defeat at Solihull back in April, bing replaced at half-time by Rob Harker.

"You do have to forget about it, it's past now, but it's also about remembering it for when we get there again this year, remember how it felt and make sure it doesn't happen again," George said.

"So it's not dwelling on it, it's more learning from it, so when we go up against teams, making sure we're the best on the day.

"When you have that experience, the second is usually easier for people.

"We're a young squad, so it was the first time we'd been involved in something like that for a lot of us.

"Hopefully when it comes round this year, a lot of us will show a different side and we'll be the more confident looking team."

George said the second-half of last season taught him a lot about life in the National League."You can see when it's the business end where, if you can put a few results together, they really start to mean something and you can really have a good run to the end," he said.

"And when you make the play-offs, it's a really good feeling, so that experience shows how possible it is, especially at this level where a lot of results get mixed up on a week-to-week basis and random results happen.

"So even if you don't have a great start, the end is the thing that matters.

"As a striker, when you pull a few goals together, it can really do a lot for you.

"If you keep believing, regardless of how the season starts, the end is the main part."

George added: "It's the maturity side, when you're around men's football a lot more, you learn a bit about what the game's actually about, as opposed to what you would around academy football.

"You find your value in terms of making sure you're reliable in certain areas, so every game you're making sure you're doing the things you're the best at, which is how you can help the team.

"You know what you can do to help others, and when everyone's doing that, you get a good squad together and it really helps push everyone forward."

Halifax was George's third club last season, having joined from Rushall and starting the campaign at Alvechurch.

"Like most players, when you're settled in a team and you get to know the players and the manager a lot more, it really helps your performances, when you get used to it," he said.

"I feel like it will do me a lot of good because you're comfortable, you know what certain players are going to do when they've got the ball, you know a lot more what the manager expects from you."

George also hopes this season will see him benefit from an injury-free season last term, having played only four league games in two years prior to that due to a cruciate ligament injury.

"Because I'd spent so long out with injury, last season was a good confidence builder for me to show I can go a full year without getting injured," he said.

"Even though I feel like I was at full health, this year I feel like I'll be a lot more confident in my body and that I'm back to how I used to be before where I don't have to have it in the back of my mind.

"This year I can really just push on and show the physical side to what I can do."

This has been George's first proper pre-season since 2021, when he suffered his disastrous injury playing for Birmingham City.

"When we were doing the physical testing, I was thinking 'it's been a few years since I've done this'," he said.

"Obviously I was in and out of trials this time last year at different clubs so just having a good, full pre-season, getting games and training consistently, will do me even more good for injury prevention and things like that."

George played in various attacking roles for Town last season, and says the number nine role is his favoured position but that he's happy to do a job wherever he's asked to.

"I don't have an issue playing any of them, but I feel I can do the most damage as a nine, just off the shoulder," he said.

As for targets this coming season, George just hopes to be back among the goals regularly.

"To score as many goals as I can really, a good few before Christmas will make me happy," he said.

"I've seen the level now and experienced it and I've been filled with confidence having seen how other strikers have played, what they've done to succeed, I think I know a lot more about it now.

"So I think double-figures is definitely in sight for me. I'm more than capable of it, it's just making sure I do it when the pressure's on."

Town fans would be happy to see their team scoring regularly, whoever's knocking them in, after another season where Halifax struggled at times to find the net.

"We've got a good mix of attacking players I think," said George.

"There's a lot of us that want to score in training, so translating that into a game, I think we can do and we should do.

"This year, because we spent a lot of time with each other last season, we'll be able to work well together, which will help whatever scoring problems we might have had a bit last year.

"We're a creative side when we want to be, I think the main thing will be not having fear to take shots.

"And I definitely don't have that."

Not many strikers, aside from Billy Waters, have been among the league's top scorers in recent seasons, but the prospect of being relied upon to find the net doesn't faze George.

"I've been a striker for years now, and there's always that pressure for any striker when it comes to scoring goals," he said.

"For me, it's not like a terrifying pressure, it just feels better when you do score, that the pressure's on.

"It's what makes me happy, so it's the thing I'll be trying to do every game."