"I think we were the better team," says Millington after Shaymen win at York

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

A goal from Milli Alli and two from Mani Dieseruvwe completed a perfect Easter weekend for The Shaymen after Good Friday's 3-1 win against Wrexham.

"I think we were the better team and I think we deserved the win," Millington said.

"I don't think we were at our free-flowing best with the ball, although we did look good building from Sam.

"I thought there was some really good build-up play from Sam Johnson, not maybe as slick when we dropped York low as we might have liked to have been and as we have been in some of the recent performances.

"But overall we're dead pleased with it as an away performance, every lad's put a shift in and we've not carried anyone at al.

"It should be the minimum expectation but it's always pleasing after two really big fixtures, your main aim is that everybody maintains the standards and I think we did that."

Millington felt there were still area of improvement from his side though, despite the convincing win.

"We seemed really in control of what we were trying to do," he said.

"I think it was a better out-of-possession performance than in, I thought we really controlled their play, we forced them back to their keeper countless times.

"The only other times they went forward generally were long balls, which we coped with fairly well.

"In possession, there were moments where we clicked and we popped it round them, but we'd have liked to have carried a bit more of a threat when we had good possession in their half, and we didn't really unpick their back line as well as we'd have hoped.

"But that's being hyper-critical. Ultimately it's a really solid away performance and a deserved three points."

Milli Alli produced another superb goal after his brace against Wrexham on Friday.

"He's not had his best game today by any stretch, he's not got the ball and faced them up as much as in recent games and he's not dropped them low and driven into the area with the ball," Millington said.

"But we were right down the line of the goal, not dissimilar to Lee's for Wrexham on Friday in that there was only one place he could out it if it was going to end up in the back of the net and that's what he did somehow, we found the smallest of angles and got it in.

"It was really important for us to get that goal because we were quite comfortable without being completely dominant and the danger is that the longer that goes on, the opposition grow into it and start to wrestle some control and it can slip away from you, as we've seen a number of times this season.

"So it was an important goal at an important time."

And Dieseruvwe also netted again after scoring against Wrexham.

"I was really pleased with his second goal, the way he received it and finished it was a real touch of class," Millington said.

"I'm sure he'll be pleased with both of them but I thought the second one was fantastic."

And on Town's clean sheet, Millington said: "The clean sheets are notching up now and it's something we can really take some pride in.

"One of the features of this club over recent seasons has been how solid we've been defensively and, although the season hasn't quite been the way we'd have wanted in terms of league position, there are plenty of positives and one of those is the solid nature of us defensively."

Millington decided to name the same side that started the win over Wrexham.

"There was a discussion between us as staff to decide whether to freshen it up and put some fresh legs in there but we felt that, because the lads had performed so well on Friday, that it would be harsh to bring anyone out of the team," he said.

"We knew we'd have to make substitutions earlier in the game and I think there were signs of weariness at points, certainly with our in-possession work, but we're putting on players who are coming on and contributing straight away.