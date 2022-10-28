They hit the bar but we restricted them to not many chances.

We knew it was going to be difficult in the second-half but we never really got going again.

We probably could have kept the ball a bit better and took the wind out of their sails a bit because they just kept coming and coming.

Tom Clarke. Photo: Marcus Branston

It felt like it was inevitable a goal was going to come. It was difficult to stem the storm really.

We had a mini run going, we wanted that to continue, we didn't want to just turn up to Wrexham, we wanted to take the game to them and I thought first-half we did that and more.

Second-half, we'll have a look at what we could have done better, but it's easy sitting and watching it, but when you're out there it can be difficult to see how to stop them attacking.

But there's definitely positives to take from that mini run and we want to carry that on again and start a new one.

We need to start putting some home form together, so that teams don't want to come here, we want to make a difficult, horrible place for the opposition.

I know we've got a lot of away games coming up soon so these two home games are vital to get some points.

I think we've got more confidence, obviously the goals have been a massive part of it, which have allowed us to play our game a bit more.

We've got good energy with the likes of Cookie (Jamie Cooke) and Kian (Spence), Summers (Luke Summerfield) gives us that older head in there.

We've got a lot of legs in there and our pressing from the front has been really good these last few games, which is making everyone else follow suit.

It's frustrating for me because I've come here to play, but I'm just keeping my head down, training hard and hoping my chance will come and making sure ready for when that happens.

Ty (Golden) coming in at right-back seems to have stepped in really well, but the whole back four have been really good these last few games, got some clean sheets.

It's something they can build on, and that breeds confidence.

The lads are quite open with regards to asking stuff, Jesse (Debrah) in particular.

I know I'm not 20, 21 anymore so my role's changed quite a lot since coming through.