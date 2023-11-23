"We've got the heart, the desire, we've got a very good defence which always helps.

Rob Harker can be forgiven for thinking he'd won FC Halifax Town a precious three points on Tuesday.

The striker came off the bench at half-time and scored what looked like the winner, only for the visitors to notch a 95th minute equaliser.

It would have been the perfect way for Harker to announce his comeback from injury in what was only the 23-year-old's second appearance since returning after two months out.

"I broke my right-foot and I scored with my right-foot on Tuesday," he said.

Rob Harker

"I haven't been able to kick on that foot for seven, eight weeks but you never lose your instinct!

"Until I've seen that cross go in and I've seen that lad stood in the middle on his own (for Fylde's equaliser), I thought it was a great little comeback story.

"But we go to Aldershot now looking for three points."

Harker's season was brought to a halt after the 3-2 defeat at Chesterfield on September 19, spending eight weeks on the sidelines.

"It was just a normal tackle in training and one of the lads went over on my foot," he said.

"I won't drop his name or anything!

"He caught one of the little bones in my foot and fractured it.

"I was in quite a bit of pain when it happened, I knew something was wrong, I could hardly walk.

"It's always tough being out, I've been there a couple of times previously at other clubs.

"But you just crack on and get yourself back in the best shape you can."

Harker's three goals up to that point had earned Halifax six points, and played a part in two memorable wins at Oldham and Rochdale.

"I felt like I'd had an alright start, scored some big goals in big games," he said.

"It's not nice to get an injury, it's hard to be doing pretty well and have it cut short for eight weeks.

"You've got to shift your focus to getting back but I've had some more minutes on Tuesday and got my goal."

Harker started the season, literally and figuratively, as Halifax's number nine after battling with Mani Dieseruvwe last season for the starting spot up-front.

"I've certainly developed, you grow to become more of a man and stuff like that," he said.

"Mentally as well, you grow.

"Last year was a bit difficult for me, obviously Mani being here and stuff like that, but I ended up getting ten goals in not so many starts.

"Hopefully I'll improve on that this season."

Harker is feeling positive about what he and his Town team-mates can achieve this season, and believes they are not far being a team to be reckoned with.

"There's never a lack of work-rate or anything like that, it's just these little details that we've got to fix," he said.

"Like on Tuesday, we need to take more chances and go for it more.

"I understand the fans' frustration when they watch because sometimes we look reserved, but it's not that we're trying to be, it's just these little bits that we're trying to get.

"I think these next few weeks, it might take four to six weeks, but we're going to get there and we'll definitely be in and around those play-offs.

"We've got the heart, the desire, we've got a very good defence which always helps.

"It's just these little bits. You've got to take your chances and then you kill the game off.

"And these teams down the bottom end, we've got to beat them."

Harker could be in line to start at Aldershot on Saturday before Town then host another top seven side in Solihull.

"Two big games now, Aldershot and then Solihull at home," Harker said.

"We've got to prove to ourselves and to other teams in the league that we're going to be up there with these teams.