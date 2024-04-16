Chris Millington

The Shaymen were the superior side but failed to take their chances at The Wham Stadium.

"I think we were brilliant to be fair, I thought we were fantastic, the lads were committed fully to the game plan and to what we were trying to do," Millington told the Courier.

"We just didn't put the ball in the back of the net, we did everything but.

"We limited them to very few opportunities, we created some really good opportunities through some fantastic football and we just failed to take our chances.

"But ifwe play like that against Oldham on Thursday then I've no doubt we'll come out on the right end of the result."

The result leaves Town's play-off fate still in their own hands but means Aldershot can overtake them if they win at Gateshead on Wednesday.

When asked if he felt it was a missed opportunity against Ebbsfleet, Millington said: "I feel really confident off the back of it to be honest because I don't think you can play as well as that very often and not win games.

"We limited them to very little, very organised, very hard-working but the big factor for me is what these players can do if they're given a decent surface to play on.

"We controlled possession, we worked it through the thirds, we chose our moments to get in behind them, we delivered good balls into the box.

"Of course the big downside is we didn't finish off those chances and I think if we'd scored one, we'd have got four or five because we were in that much control.

"But the thing for me is what a good group of footballers we've got when you give them a surface that's fit for purpose."

On how Town can remedy their wastefulness in-front of goal, Millington said: "We'll have a bit more time and space on Thursday because Chesterfield's pitch is slightly bigger so we can stretch Oldham a little bit more with controlling possession, we can make them run, we can open up spaces a bit better, so it'll give us that bit more time in and around the box.

"We've got a young group who just need to understand that they don't have to rush every finish, they can take a moment, breathe and take that split second longer to build the composure."

Town made four changes to their starting 11 for the match, and Millington said there will be more on Thursday against Oldham.

"We're dead confident in the group we've got and there were two who didn't get on the pitch in Jack Hunter and Aaron Cosgrave who could easily have gone into the game and maybe would have had we not needed to make certain changes at certain times," he said.

"There'll be more changes against Oldham because it's a very quick turnaround and our biggest competition in the next four days is fatigue so we've got to maintain a freshness and an energy that allows us to play how we played tonight and get the points we need."