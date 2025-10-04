"I want winning to become habitual," says Town boss Lakeland after fifth consecutive victory

Halifax manager Adam Lakeland says he wants winning to become habitual after Town registered their fifth victory in a row by beating Brackley 2-0.

Goals from David Kawa and Owen Bray saw Town seal their fifth league win on the spin.

"There are things about the win I'm really pleased with - a clean sheet and just finding a way to win a game when we weren't in our best levels," Lakeland said.

"It's the last of five games in 15 days, and we're off the back of a massive high on Wednesday, where we've had to put a hell of a lot of physical and emtional energy into the game, and it's very easy then to underestimate a very strong Brackley team, and not perform.

"On top of that, weather conditions, the referee not being great, and all these little factors, they can maybe allow a bit of complacency to set in.

"But massive credit to the players. I thought we controlled the first-half, and we should have been ahead at half-time.

"Although we got lucky right at the end of the first-half, just through our own doing, but we made a positive change at the break.

"And I felt pretty much straight away that made an impactm, with Cookie crossing the ball from that right-back position and David Kawa getting in and scoring.

"It felt like we were going to score again, but it also felt like we had to score a second goal.

"It just had that feeling that maybe one goal wouldn't be enough - obviously in the end it was, because we kept a clean sheet.

"But it just makes it that bit more comfortable in the latter stages when you break away and score that second goal."

Halifax are now only six points off top spot in the National League, and are on their best run of form in the league since March 2022.

"Obviously little bits of history like that are great, but like I've said to the players numerous times in the last couple of weeks, I want winning to become habitual," Lakeland said.

"Credit to them because they haven't got carried away with any result.

"We've taken the positives out of it, we've had a look at one or two things we could do better.

"We're not doing anything any differently to what we were doing earlier on in the season, I think what you're seeing now is we appear to be getting stronger because we've had the time.

"We've had a more settled team. We've lost the likes of Cody Johnson and Dylan Crowe at Gateshead, and won three games in a row after that, where people are thinking we've lost a couple of big players.

"But that just shows the strength of the group, and I think it shows the work we do day-to-day on the training ground because other players have just slotted straight in and we've been great.

"In this last couple of weeks especially, including today, I think there's been lads who've come off the bench and made a real impact on the outcome of the games.

"And that's why every single player we have is so important."

Kawa scored having brought back into the starting 11, while Bray came off the bench at half-time and found the net, having dropped to the bench in one of two changes to the team.

"There was a temptation to make more," said Lakeland.

"They made five changes to their starting 11, maybe a bit of that was freshness from Gavin (Cowan, Brackley manager), maybe some of it was because they lost midweek.

"But we always felt maybe the longer the game went on, they might be that bit fresher than us and we knew the subs would be important.

"But we did it last week, after we won at Morecambe, we made a couple of changes, to freshen the team up, in the top line.

"Owen went onto the bench and Will Harris came in.

"David Kawa's missed out but then he's started today.

"I feel like we're in a position where,if we feel we have to make two or three, or even four, changes to the starting 11, that we can do that now without really weakening the team.

"But it's finding the balance between feeshening it up and keeping stability and consistency in the team.

"I think we've defended a hell of a lot better in recent weeks, but that's no surprise to me because you've had settled personnel in that back line."

On the half-time substitution of defender Sean Tarima, Lakeland said: "Just tactical. Just felt we could be more aggressive from full-back, and Cookie gives you that."