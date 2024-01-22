Chris Millington says new signing Adan George is available for his long-awaited debut at Fylde on Tuesday night.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 24: Adan George of Birmingham City celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier Development League Play Off Final match between Sheffield United U23 and Birmingham City U23 at Bramall Lane on May 24, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Back-to-back postponements against Maidenhead and Solihull have delayed a possible first appearance for the striker since his move from Rushall Olympic on January 11.

On whether the forward was in line for a start at Fylde or a place on the bench, Millington said: "He's available for a start, he's somebody who will cope with National League football admirably.

"I'm confident he'll be able to come in and hit the ground running but also, we've got to respect the fact that he's new to the level and we don't want to put him in a situation that undermines his ability to grow into the level.

"So we'll be mindful of that when we pick the team but I would be confident that he'll be in and around the matchday squad come Tuesday."

The Town boss is excited by George's potential.

"He's quick, he's got the threat to run off the shoulder, I'd encourage the fans to keep an eye on his movement when he's not on the ball," Millington said.

"When other players in midfield and in wide areas are on the ball, his movement is sharp, he's always looking to attack space.

"And more often than not, he's got the ability to find the back of the net if the ball finds him in the box.

"He'll be an exciting addition for us and he's a player who we believe is National League ready now but we think will just get better and better the more he plays in the division."

It will be 17 days since Town's last game when they take to the field at Fylde on Tuesday.

"We never want a long lay-off," Millington said, "we like playing regular football but we're in the same boat as many other teams at the moment who are victims of the weather.

"It's a situation we have to be adaptable to, we have to make sure we make the most of the opportunities it presents in terms of extra time on the training ground and making sure we do everything we can to get as many of the lads fit and ready to play.

"So there are opportunities that present themselves in these situations, but in an ideal world we'd be playing every game as and when it's scheduled."

Millington says The Shaymen's enforced break could be a double-edged sword for his players, providing them with a rest but also risking rustiness setting in.

"This is why people talk about match sharpness when players are coming back from injury or building up in pre-season," he said.

"Match sharpness is something that can be lost with too much downtime. You can train as much as you like but nothing quite replicates the matchday experience.

"So we've got to be mindful of that, we've got to put everything in place to try and prevent that sharpness going and that's what we're doing at the moment."

When asked if it was more important than usual that his team started well on Tuesday after two-and-a-half weeks off, Millington said: "It's always important really, you always want to start bright.

"The last thing that's said in the changing room for every team before they go out is to make sure they have a bright and a fast start.

"It doesn't always transpire, but yeah, we'll be looking to do that on Tuesday night.

"The opportunity that arises out of this downtime is that people are rested and recovered and any knocks and niggles they've been playing with have had time to settle down.

"Also, we've got a number of injured lads on the verge of being back available.

"So there is a benefit to this period and one of those is that hopefully we will start with a decent amount of energy come Tuesday night."

Millington says he has no fresh injury concerns and is set to have Tylor Golden, Max Wright and Ryan Galvin back off the injured list, with Milli Alli also potentially back available.

"I will try my best to be consistent in team selection," said Millington when asked if he would be fielding the same team he had planned for Solihull and Maidenhead.

"The things that change that more often than not are injuries and poor form.

"But we do have to be mindful of the fact that we might pick certain players over others when we play the Chesterfields of the world, and likewise we might pick certain players that we feel can go out and get us a result at Fylde because of where they are in the table.

"But there isn't a huge amount of change in terms of what we would have fielded against Maidenhead and what we will look to field against Fylde on Tuesday."

Fylde are third from bottom in the National League and have only won two of their last 12 matches.

On whether he felt Town should be going to Fylde expecting a win if they had top seven ambitions, Millington said: "We expect to beat everyone and we try our best to do that as well.

"We've not gone into a game this season or last expecting anything other than a win and preparing to try and go and win.

