"I'd probably get him a cat, he's obsessed with cats" - Jack Hunter plays Father Christmas and tells us what presents he would give each of his FC Halifax Town team-mates

As Christmas is the time for giving, we thought we’d ask Town midfielder Jack Hunter to play the role of Santa Claus and tell us what presents he would get each of his Halifax team-mates.
Here’s what the Shaymen midfielder told us.
1. Sam Johnson
"It would have to be a statue. The longevity he's had at Halifax, it doesn't happen often in football, so I think he's well deserving of one." Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
2. Tylor Golden
"I'd probably get him some new recovery pumps, it's all he has on. I room with Ty and he's got every gadget you could ever imagine. You wear them on your legs and then inflate them, so we'll be lying in the room in the hotel and his legs are inflating and inflating for hours, he loves his gadgets." Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
3. Ryan Galvin
"A free pass for the boxes (training warm-up routine) so he doesn't get sent over to the other group for being the worst player. To be fair he has got a lot better at it but sometimes he'll just head over without even being voted for." Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
4. Luke Summerfield
"I think I'd get him a toolkit. His car's forever breaking down, so I think if he had his own toolkit he'd be able to fix the problem himself and save him a trip to the garage." Photo: Marcus Branston