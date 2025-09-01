"I'd really love to see us back it up now on Wednesday," says Lakeland on visit of Woking

Adam Lakeland wants his Town side to back-up Saturday's win over Yeovil with another one against Woking.

The Shaymen fought back from 2-1 down to see off Yeovil 3-2 at the weekend, and welcome a Woking team who got their first win of the season last time out, beating Morecambe 2-0.

Lakeland is pleased to have registered Town's first win of the season at The Shay, and is now targeting another on Wednesday.

"We've played five games prior to Saturday, four of them away from home, so we really wanted to get that first home win as quickly as we could," he said.

"I think when you go into back-to-back home games, if you can win that first one, it gives you a real opportunity then to back it up.

"If you don't win that first one, there's a lot of pressure on you then to back up the next one because you know you're going to Southend on the Saturday.

"We'll try to win every game. We're not going to win every game but that's what we'll try to do, whether that's at The Shay or on the road.

"We've shown now that we're capable of winning games, we've got a lot of things we still need to get better at but I think we're seeing a lot of encouraging signs early on from these players and this team, and I feel we're only going to get better the more time we have together.

"But I'd really love to see us back it up now on Wednesday.

"Woking got a much-needed win on Saturday and, like every game in this league, it's going to be a difficult game.

"But we've got to make sure that we're at it and that we get The Shay rocking again, and go out and try to win the game."

Town weren't at their best on Saturday, and Lakeland still sees plenty of areas for improvement from his team.

"I think the penalty's avoidable on Saturday," he said.

"Probably in that first 15 minutes, where they allowed us to have a lot of possession, we probably didn't play with enough tempo and purpose, probably didn't work hard enough in possession to disorganise and disrupt their shape.

"There's loads of little things we can get better at, and we will with time, but there's many things we're doing well, and they'll only keep on getting better with time as well.

"I think you can come away with positives and nehatives from every performance, but ultimately, the main thing is the result and we got three points on Saturday, scored three goals, sent the supporters home happy and hopefully they'll all be buzzing again and getting The Shay going again on Wednesday night.

"It'll be our first home game under the lights, it's always special playing under the lights, midweek, and hopefully the supporters will bring that energy and that noise.

"Many people have spoken to me, prior to me coming here, about how The Shay can be brilliant but it can also be a difficult place to play if it's subdued and quiet.

"We have to transmit that energy into the stands by the way we play, through our work rate, through our bravery and courage, and through the brand we're trying to play.

"I think in the first two games we've experienced at The Shay as a group and as a management, I think the players have given the supporters something to get behind, and I'd like to think they've gone away from games happy with a lot of what they've seen.

"And on Saturday, they got the result to supplement the efforts of the players.

"So we've got to try and give that week in, week out when we play at The Shay because we've seen that the supporters will get right behind the team and they'll make a noise.

"And they can make it a really difficult place to come."

Substitutes Will Harris and Angelo Cappello had a hige impact on Saturday's game, and Lakeland admits they are now pushing for a start.

"Absolutely, yeah," he said. "You need a strong group. I know we've predominantly used the same players, but that's because I've been quite happy with the performance levels in the main.

"I think there has been times where maybe players coming off the bench haven't probably done enough to make me think 'should I put him in?' but on Saturday, they did.

"That's what I expect them to do.

"We'll assess where everybody is, there's going to be a lot of tired legs again, but we're going to get stronger, that's for sure.

"We're probably looking, in the next week or two, of hopefully being in the position where we'll have Dylan Crowe, Jevon Mills and Shaun Hobson all back available, and when that's the case we'll be incredibly strong one to 20."

Jamie Cooke and Thierry Latty-Fairweather both went off early in the second-half, but Lakeland says both will be available on Wednesday.

"They're both fine," he said. "Thierry had a tight hamstring at half-time, but wanted to try and get through as much as he could.

"When he went down I suspected it was his hamstring but it was actually a blow to the back.

"We'd already thought, let's make the change at put Angelo on, but he'll be fine.

"Cookie, he'd just been booked, and there was another one in the middle of the pitch where he committed a foul, a very soft foul, but then his card's marked and at 2-1 down, the last thing you want to do is go down to ten men, and we just felt it was the right time in the game to freshen it up a bit.

"With Thierry going off, we lost a marker a set plays, and we're not the biggest of sides as it is, so putting Will in meant we didn't lose too much size-wise, it gave us another marker on the pitch and meant we could bring David to the left and give their right-back something different to think about.

"I felt when David came out to the left, with Angelo behind him, we absolutely murdered them down that side for 15, 20 minutes."

But Wednesday's game is expected to come too soon for defender Dylan Crowe.

"Probably not for Wednesday, that's probably too soon," Lakeland said, "but hopefully for Southend."