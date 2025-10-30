"If we don't believe we can then we've no chance" - Lakeland hoping to guide Shaymen to FA Cup upset against Exeter on Saturday

Adam Lakeland wants his Town players to enjoy the occasion and try to make some history when they take on League One Exeter City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

It will be the first time in seven years that Halifax have played a team from the Football League in the competition, when they lost 3-1 at home to AFC WImbledon in the second round.

Exeter are 18th in League One, just three points above the relegation zone, and will be up against a Town team who have lost just once in their last 11 matches.

"Obviously they're a League One outfit and we're in the National League, so of course they'll be favourites," Lakeland told the Courier.

"I know we've got home advantage but I think it's fair to say we'll be going into it as underdogs, and if we were able to get a posiive result and progress, then it'd certainly be an upset."

When asked what will be the key to causing an upset, Lakeland said: "We've got to be organised, tactically very disciplined.

"We'll certainly have to defend well, which is always the case when you play against teams with good players.

"I think the key really will be us playing with courage, being brave, and trying to ask questions of them.

"It's probably someting we failed to do against York in the second-half, whereas in the first-half, we did and we were very competitive.

"And I'm hoping we can have a good week of training and work on a few aspects of our in-possession game and hopefully that'll see us ask questions of them as well as trying to get the balance right of being defensively solid as well."

Exeter have only won two of their last nine games and have lost five of their seven away matches in the league this season.

That's in stark contrast to The Shaymen, who sit just outside the National League play-off places and have only lost one of their seven home league games this season.

"We have been in good form, and our form, particularly at the Shay, has been encouraging," Lakeland said.

"We're on a decent unbeaten run now at The Shay and we’ve only lost that one game against Forest Green.

"I just want the players and the supporters to enjoy the occasion.

"It's been a while since we had an FA Cup game against an EFL club at The Shay, so it's one we've all got to enjoy and embrace the challenge that's ahead of us.

"But we'll certainly enjoy it more if we put in a big performance and hopefully that'll see us have a chance of getting a result."

Lakeland says that while the potential financial boost to the club would be very welcome, he's focused on the prestige and pleasure that a win could bring.

"There's no point in playing it down, I think the winning club in this round gets £45,000, which is a hell of a lot of money, especially for a club such as us," he said.

"The financials are obviously massive for any club in the competition, particularly when you're not in the EFL pyramid.

"But probably more important for me as the manager, and the players, is it's a chance to make a bit of history, and the opportunity of putting yourselves and the football club on the map.

"We want to try and do as well as we possibly can in this competition.

"We've obviously got a very difficult job on our hands to progress, but if we don't believe we can then we've no chance.

"So we'll be giving everything to try and cause an upset."

The game has to be decided on the day, and Lakeland says Town will be practicing penalties.

But the Town boss says there are no new additions on the horizon at the moment.