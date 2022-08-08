"I'm a dictator in the way I talk and the way I play" - Defender Arthur can't wait to get going with The Shaymen

Festus Arthur in action for Hull

The 22-year-old joined The Tigers in 2020 after an impressive season in the National League for Stockport County.

But he played just twice for Hull in two years, both in the Football League Trophy, spending five months on loan at Barrow in League Two last season.

"At that time and that age, I was just looking to play and was just enjoying playing," he said of his 2019-20 season at Stockport, when he played 31 league games, one of which was their 5-1 drubbing of Halifax on Boxing Day in which Arthur scored.

"I heard I had interest and as any young player would, I wanted to go and explore it and see what I could do.

"It was a good experience, I enjoyed it.

"I've learned so many things, just things in the game, how to control your mind when you're playing, how to gain that extra time on the ball and slowing down the game and then speeding it up when it's the right time to."

Arthur is philosophical about his time at Hull not working out.

"Challenges come in life, it is what it is," he said.

"You either bounce back or you don't. It's football."

The 6ft 2in centre-back started his career at Oldham's under 14s, staying there until he was 18.

"I didn't get a professional contract at Oldham, so I played Sunday League for a couple of months," he said.

"Then I went to Glossop North End and then Stockport Town, and then I went to Stockport County, did a pre-season there and broke through.

"It took me some time getting used to it but the games came quickly and game-by-game I just got used to the football."

Arthur says there were offers from League One, League Two and National League clubs on the table this summer.

"I just want to play games, I'm very hungry to play games and I want a successful season," he said.

"I've come here because I think we can have a successful season.

"I went to watch Halifax play Stockport and I've kept an eye on the National League, and seen Halifax doing really well.

"I knew Chris Millington from my time at Oldham, and when I heard there was interest from Halifax it was a no-brainer really because it's a good club, good fans and a big stadium.

"I just want to start working hard and playing games again."

Arthur's first impressions of Halifax have been very positive.

"I've loved every minute of it, the lads welcomed me really well.

"The training ground's good, training's good, there's good vibes about the place.

"I can see a team that can get promoted and I want to be part of that and help the lads get promoted.

"Halifax, with the fanbase and the stadium, should not be in the National League."

Arthur feels he will fit into what is expected to continue to be Town's style of play of building from the back.

"I like teams that play," he said. "The gaffer filled me in on how he wants to play and I was really excited to be a part of it.

"I'm a defender who likes to play out from the back, I'd say I'm a dictator in the way I talk and the way I play.

"For me, it's impossible to play football and not be as loud as I am. I can't shut up, I have to talk to people in-front of me and behind me.

"As well as it helps others it also helps me to say switched on in the game.

"It's just something I have within me."

And Arthur will relish the physical nature of National League football too.

"I love challenges. You can be twice the size of me but I'll still have a go at you," he said.