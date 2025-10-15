"I'm a player that believes in myself a lot" - Striker Will Harris on his season so far, Town's fantastic form and why he wanted the number nine shirt

Will Harris has certainly hit his stride now, but the striker's Halifax career could hardly have started any worse.

The forward missed a late penalty in Town's 3-0 opening day defeat at Braintree and was then sent-off in the following game at Wealdstone.

But the 25-year-old has netted three goals in his last four games after scoring twice in last Saturday's 3-1 FA Cup fourth qualifying round win at Southport.

"I've really enjoyed it," Harris said of his time at Town so far.

Will Harris with one of his goals in the FA Cup win at Southport on Saturday

"Start to the season was a bit up and down but I definitely can't have any complaints about the last month or so.

"I'm getting back in the team, I'm helping by scoring a few goals and contributing to a few wins, so no complaints from me.

"The start was up and down but I just tried to put that behind me as quickly as I could and contribute to the team any way I could, and I feel like I've done that."

Putting his start to the season behind him was probably easier said than done.

"I thought 'well, if anything, it can only get better I suppose!'," Harris said.

"That's the only way I could look at it, I didn't want to get too down about it.

"I've got a manager that believes in me and backs me, and I know the lads do as well, and I just thought 'this is the hand I've been dealt'.

"Yes, it's unlucky maybe, but you've just got to get on with it and react.

"The only thing you can do is react positively because that'll help impact the team in a positive way."

Harris says that belief in his abilities from Adam Lakeland - who tried to sign him twice when manager of Kings Lynn - is a huge factor.

"It's really important because even if I was to hit a dip in form or hit a rocky phase, like at the start of the season, he's still in my corner, knowing what I can do and pointing me in the right direction," Harris said.

"Knowing he believes in me is massive because he doesn't need to say a lot half the time, because I know he's got that belief in me.

"He's tried to sign me in the past before, so it only gives me great confidence coming in here, knowing he's wanted me previously.

"Knowing he believes in me, it only adds to the confidence I've already got."

Harris feels he has already improved as a player, even in his short time working under Lakeland.

"Definitely. The way we play, it's improved me a lot," he said.

"There's a lot of emphasis on how we win the ball back and how we press teams.

"I think otherwise, he just gives me the freedom to express myself at the top end of the pitch.

"In terms of the way he wants to play, I think it really suits my style and I've only improved from that."

The striker has played at National League level before with Gateshead, and was signed from National League North side Spennymoor Town, where he scored 16 goals during the 2023-24 season.

"I have come from the league below, but I was always preparing for the step back up, because I backed myself to make that step, and the gaffer gave me that chance when he got the job," he said.

"I was always looking at moving back up a league.

"Even when I dropped down from this league, I didn't mentally ever think 'oh well, I'm in the league below, it's easier,' or 'the step back up's going to be hard'.

"I've just always had the confidence to think 'if and when the call comes to go up a league, I'll be ready for it'

"Again, I think it just comes down to confidence."

Harris was confident enough to request the number nine shirt not long after joining The Shaymen.

"It was after a couple of games in pre-season, I said 'I don't know if any of the lads know what squad numbers they're going to get, but if there's a chance I could have the number ninie shirt, I'd really appreciate it, and I won't let you down'," said Harris.

"He (Adam Lakeland) said 'you've got to prove yourself first' and towards the end of pre-season he said 'I think you've earned it'.

"Me and the lads have a bit of craic about this but being a Geordie lad, it's (because of) Alan Shearer.

"A few of the lads call me Al, just to try and wind me up!

"There was a training session when I didn't shout for the ball when I was running into the box, and the gaffer stopped it and said 'would Alan Shearer run into the box without saying anything?', so all the lads jumped on that."

Just like his idol, Harris says he thrives on the responsibility of being relied upon for finding the net.

"Absolutely, it's something I've always had," he said.

"It's the same as if you get nerves before a game, if you don't get nervous then it feels like it's almost not important.

"Me knowing that the team needs goals, and the fans expect goals from me, almost holds me to a higher standard, that I need to deliver, because if not, someone else can.

"That's the challenge I relish. If there's a bit of expectation on me, I always relish that and want to step up to it."

And Harris - who has set himself a minimum target of reaching double-figures - says there is still a lot more to come from him.

"I'm a player that believes in myself a lot, I set myself quite high targets," he said.

"I think I've shown, in glimpses, what I can do, with a few goals.

"I've got a manager that really believes in me and a team that believes I can score goals and help win games, so personally, I think there's a lot more to come and hopefully I can do that for the team."

And Harris' optimistic outlook extends to the team too.

"I can't fault the lads recently," he said.

"The gaffer says all the time, yes we're on a good run, but we've not cracked it.

"No-one's getting too ahead of themselves because you never know, if you have a few bad results then everyone's down in the dumps again.

"There are ups and downs in football. When you're in a good spot, you've got to enjoy it, but you've still also got to be ready for whatever happens.

"We're in a good spot at the minute and all the lads, to a man, whether they're starting or coming off the bench, we're all pushing in the right direction and we've all got one goal.

"It's ambitious, but we want to finish as high as we can and go up.

"As long as we keep doing what we're doing, but stay humble with it, then we're heading in the right direction."

Harris says Lakeland's approach has been spot on so far, and that Town's impressive opening to the campaign has been a real team effort.

"When I was having a bit of a sticky patch at the start of the season, there were probably a few lads thinking 'we're a young group, a lot of us aren't familiar with each other, some of us have moved from the league below'," Harris said.

"So there were maybe a few lads thinking it was going to take time to adapt, but it's turned a corner really quickly, and that's credit to all the lads and the management staff as well.

"They give us a lot of freedom and a lot of confidence, whether it be in training, telling us to work hard, express ourselves and look after each other, or whether it be like after last week's win (against Brackley), there's lads who are from further down the country or, a couple of hours away, like me.

"So the gaffer said 'have a couple of days off, go and see your family, rest and come back in' and I think that's big for a group who are quite young and new together, that you get your rewards for doing well.

"We've gelled really quickly, and it did seem to happen really quick.

"The way we train, the way the gaffer makes us train, it's really good and benefits everyone.

"We had a bad result at Southend but it wasn't about beating ourselves up, it was just all about getting back on the horse and going again.

"I think once you figure out how everyone plays and how everyone works, then things do start to gel."