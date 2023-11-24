Town boss Chris Millington is confident that individual performance levels will improve when they visit Aldershot on Saturday.

Millington admitted too many of his players had an off-day in their 2-2 draw at home to Fylde on Tuesday night.

But Millington believes he will see an improvement against in-form Aldershot this weekend.

"I think we've got to play better than we did on Tuesday because we didn't play well enough," he said when asked if Halifax will need to play better on Saturday to get a result.

Chris Millington

"There's any number of players who we want more from and I know the group well enough to know that we will get more from them.

"So I'm confident that individually there'll be an improvement on Saturday."

Reflecting on Tuesday's draw, Millington said: "We've got to take the learnings from it.

"I think there's some things we've just got to accept, which is that a number of players had an off-day, and when I say an off-day, they just weren't as impactful as they normally are in games.

"There are some things we've got to do better, so we'll take those learnings, we'll present them to the lads and we'll endeavour to put them right for Saturday.

"But Aldershot are a very strong team. I always believed they are, I just feel in recent seasons the squads haven't fulfilled their potential within.

"But this year they are showing signs of being able to fulfil their potential.

"Strong, powerful, quick, athletic, and it'll be a really tough game but, as I say week-in, week-out, we don't fear anyone in the league and we'll go there trying to win it."

Aldershot have been transformed from relegation candidates to play-off hopefuls under manager Tommy Widdrington, and come into Saturday's game on the back of an impressive 3-2 win at Bromley in midweek.

But Millington feels his Halifax side have also displayed their top-seven credentials this season.

"I think we've already shown it - we probably deserved to beat Solihull away, probably deserved to get more out of the game at Barnet, deserved to get more out of Chesterfield away" he said.

"I think we've shown we can compete with anyone in the division.

"We've nothing to fear going to Aldershot but we do have to be at our best and that's what we strive to be every day.

"On Tuesday we just fell short."

Town suffered a horrendous 5-1 defeat at Aldershot in the league last season, but Millington insists that game won't be at the forefront of his mind this weekend.

"Not really, I think we're a very different group now," he said.

"I think we've shown so far this season a resilience, we've bounced back from defeats when we've had them, we've come back from being behind in games a number of times.

"We're still one of the best defensive records in the league - at this stage last season we were far from that.