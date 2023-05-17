The Belize-born Town man looks set to start at left wing-back for The Shaymen at Wembley to cap an impressive first season at the club.

And Capello's 72-year-old granddad Elias Jimenez, one of around 15 family members going, will be there to see it.

"For me, it's massive, but also for my family," Capello said.

Angelo Capello

"I've got family here and family in Belize who are very, very proud of what I've done and are going to be cheering me on all the way.

"My granddad's coming all the way over from Belize, so it's massive for him.

"He's never been to England before so he's going to Wembley his first time here.

"I'm happy he's coming over, he's been the one that's always cheered me on and always pushed me all the way.

"He probably believed I'd get here, although he never told me!

"It's all for them really because they've pushed me through everything, even when I've been down, not getting in the team or whatever, they've been positive, saying all the right things.

"Your family's always there to back you up and help you through. I'm doing it for them really."

It will be Capello's first visit to Wembley, having grown up more than 5,000 miles away in Central America.

"Growing up in Belize, I've always watched football and great players playing at Wembley," he said.

"I never dreamt of being able to play at Wembley, I almost don't really believe it yet, it's not really true to me yet.

"I think when I get there it's going to really hit me.

"I've never even been there so for my first time to be at Wembley playing there, it's something I'm looking forward to.

"It's a massive occasion for us, the team have worked really hard and with how the season started out to how we've finished it, it's a massive plus.

"It's really exciting for me personally, my first time at Wembley.

"It's not something you get all the time so I'm really looking forward to it.

"I think we're going there the day before so I think that's going to be an eye-opener for me.

"I think it will help us all get familiar with the surroundings, get a feel for the pitch, look around.

"I'm going to be a bit on edge on the day but when I step out onto that pitch and the whistle blows, I'll be alright, I'll be ready and raring to go."

When asked how he rates Town's chances on the day, Capello said: "It's obviously going to be a difficult game but I think we've got more than enough to beat Gateshead.

"Over the two games we played them this season we won one and drew one, and arguably we should have won the one we drew.

"We go in full of confidence, we'll definitely give it our all.

"Regardless of the result we'll show what we've got and I'm sure the fans will be proud of our performance.

"You go into every game giving your all, but we will do that and I know the lads will leave everything out there.

"I'm confident we'll get the win.

"The season's been full of ups and downs but to end it with a Wembley trip is massive for us.

"It's credit to all the players and the gaffer as well, getting us through this season and there'd be no better way to end it than lifting that trophy."

Capello has grabbed his first-team place with both hands and made the left wing-back spot his own.

"It's a big thank you to the players who have pushed me, and to the gaffer for giving me the chance," said the former Sheffield United youngster.

"It was then down to me to take that chance when I got given it, and I think I've done well.

"The players have pushed me, the gaffer's asked a lot of me and I've done what's been asked of me and I think I've contributed positively to the team."

Capello feels Town are in a good place going into the game, having ended the season nine games unbeaten.

"We've gone into the back end of the season on a real positive note, scoring lots of goals, beating big teams," he said.

"I think all along it was always there, even when we were losing games at the start of the season, there were positive things to take out of it.

"It was just that final pass or that final shot, but it's really clicked towards the end of the season.

