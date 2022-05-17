"I'm fully focused on the play-offs," says Shaymen boss Wild amid speculation linking him with Barrow vacancy

Barrow said yesterday they had approached a club asking permission to speak to their top target following the departure of former Halifax player Phil Brown, but The Bluebirds have not said which club or person it is.

Wild, Gateshead's Mike Williamson and Bolton coach Sam Hird have all been among the bookies' favourites for the job.

"I'm fully focused on the play-offs," said Wild, "I'm not interested in anything apart from FC Halifax Town and this play-off campaign, and we'll see what happens at the end of the season."

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Wild had positive news on the injury front for Town ahead of next Tuesday's play-off clash with Chesterfield at The Shay.

"We're hopeful Kieran Green, Tom Bradbury and maybe Luke Summerfield will be fit," he said.

"Kian (Spence) and Woodsy (Martin Woods) had sore groins so they're being assessed but we'll know more about them on Thursday when we're back in."