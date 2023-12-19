The return of midfielder Florent Hoti could be an early Christmas present for FC Halifax Town in their home game against Rochdale on Saturday.

Hoti, a former Rochdale player, limped off at half-time in Town's 2-2 draw against Fylde on November 21 with a shoulder injury.

But he could be back in action this weekend, says Halifax boss Chris Millington.

"He's back in training but we've got to be careful with him because he's one of those players who we've really missed too much this season," Millington told the Courier.

"He's not been available anywhere near as much as we wanted him to be, and need him to be available if we are going to dominate periods of games with the ball.

"I'm hopeful he'll figure. Whether or not he'll start is a question mark but I'm hopeful he'll figure at some point on Saturday."

Fellow midfielder Luke Summerfield also has a chance of being fit, according to Millington.

"Touch and go, Like Flo Hoti, he's not quite been available as much as we'd have liked this season but we know what quality he brings us," Millington said.

"We'll do everything we can to get him available for Saturday but we've just got see how he progresses."

Millington says centre-back Festus Arthur is training very well but still has work to do and won't be available for Saturday and is unlikely to be available over the festive period.

Jack Evans has been pencilled in for a possible return to action around mid-January.

"He's doing everything as professionally as you'd expect of him and he certainly won't be delayed through anything he does,” said Millington, who also confirmed defender Jo Cummings remains unavailable until around April.

Millington says no new arrivals are on the horizon at The Shay.

When asked if he would like to strengthen his squad in an ideal world, he said: "It's one the fans will be sick of reading really - we'd love to bring in players who we know are going to further our cause but the reality is we've got an awful lot of good players who haven't featured a great deal this season.

"Luke Summerfield, Flo Hoti, Rob Harker's been out for a long period with a broken foot, Jack Evans is missing for a significant period, Festus Arthur and Jo Cummings have been victims of long-term injuries.

"Of course we want to bring in players who are going to make us better and give us a better chance of progressing up the division.

"But what we've also got to be remember is that we've got an awful lot of quality still to come back that's unavailable to us."