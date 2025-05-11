"I'm hoping to be the one that's leading us into the Football League" - Town captain Sam Johnson on Shaymen's promotion chances ahead of play-off eliminator

An FC Haifax Town team without Sam Johnson has taken some getting used to.

It was at Boundary Park just under two months ago that the Halifax skipper was forced off injured, causing him to miss the last eight games of the season.

And it's at Boundary Park that Johnson is expected to return to the side for Wednesday's play-off elimiator against Oldham Athletic.

"I'm ready to go," Johnson told the Courier, "I've worked hard these past six weeks to get back for these games.

"When the physio said I could be back for the play-offs, I've worked my socks off to make sure I'm ready for them and I've come back a week early to make sure I'm right.

"Being a goalkeeper's a bit different, I probably don't need to be match fit.

"I've played more than 400, 500 games so I know how to handle games.

"Toby's (Savin) done really well coming in, but I've been at this club a long time and in my eyes, when this club get promoted, I see it with me in goal, me leading those boys out.

"I've got a lot of experience and I'm hoping to be the one that's leading us into the Football League."

Johnson's experience is at odds with what is the youngest squad in the league, which has been exacerbated by injuries to some of the older players such as Max Wright, Festus Arthur, Jo Cummings, Scott High, Will Smith and Jack Evans.

But Johnson believes Town can still go all the way in the play-offs, despite their absentees.

"Definitely, yeah," he said. "We've got a young team, which has been spoken about a lot.

"People see that as a negative, but in my eyes, I really see it as a positive.

"There's young lads chomping at the bit to get themselves up that pyramid, get themselves into the Football League.

"Whatever people might say about how we play, people won't want to be playing us because of how hard we work, and I think you can see that in pretty much every game.

"We firmly believe it, we think we've got a right chance and you've seen that anything can happen in the play-offs."

This will be Johnson's fifth play-off campaign with The Shaymen, so he is all too aware of the extra pressure involved in such season-defining games.

"You try not to think about it too much, you try and say 'it's just another game'," he said.

"It is a lot more pressure, obviously. It's something you work for all season.

"You work all that year to reach the play-offs at least, which is an accomplishment, but it doesn't feel that way when you lose and your season's over.

"It's about handling the occasion, hopefully getting in-front in the game and when you do, managing it and keeping hold of that lead.

"If things don't go right and you do concede, you make sure it's not two, you galvaniuze again and keep going until the very end."

Johnson added: "We're going to have a lot more time to prep for the game with the eight, nine day gap.

"I think it's about galvanizing the team, putting some belief in us and getting it spot on tactically.

"We're going to have time to get things right, go through everything properly and sort set-pieces out, things like that.

"It's getting the belief in the team that we can do this. We'll have two away games, which wouldn't be easy, but it's about showing the boys the away record we've got, showing them how consistent we've been away, the formula we've got and how successful it's been, and using that to get us through these games.

"This is my fourth time now and I'm desperate to, first and foremost, get past this stage, and get into the semis and hopefully Wembley.

"I'll be doing everything I can to do that."