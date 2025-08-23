"I'm massively encouraged," says Lakeland after Town lose at home to Forest Green Rovers

Town boss Adam Lakeland said he was "massively encouraged" by what he saw from his side in their 2-1 defeat by Forest Green Rovers.

Halifax were the better side for most of the game, but suffered their third defeat in their opening four matches of the season.

"I felt, certainly between their two goals, we were the better team, by a margin as well," he told the Courier.

"Some of our play at times was superb, our organisation without the ball was good.

"Good pressing, good energy, I thought we looked a threat all game, created the best chance in the game, outside the goals, with Thierry when he's gone through.

"It was a brilliant bit of play and he's got to score. You could say the keeper made a good save but I think he's got to score.

"And then to go and make a mistake and concede that goal is incredibly frustrating, because our performance against one of the most fancied teams in the league, with one of the biggest budgets in the league - I feel we were the better team."

Lakeland admitted both Forest Green goals were avoidable.

"They're both poor goals," he said. "The first one, it's gone out to their right, they've reacted a bit quicker than we have, they've shot, Sam's made a save, parried it, not been able to parry it wide enough, but we've still got bodies around that.

"Their lad's on the move and our lads aren't and he;s tapped it in. Frustrating.

"But the second one is even more so, it was at a stage in the game where we were the better team and we just turn the ball over cheaply, the ball's gone in the box and he's got across and scored.

"It shows where we are in comparison to clubs like that, they're able to bring Kairo Mitchell off the bench and the third choice striker's Harry Cardwell, who wasn't even meant to be on the bench.

"He only went onto the bench because they lost a player. That's what we're up against.

"We are a bit light in terms of options beyond what is currently our best 11 and we've got to keep working on that."

Despite thr frustration, Lakeland liked a lot of what he saw from his team in the game.

"I'm massively encouraged by that and I'd like to think everybody else associated with Halifax will go home encouraged by that performance, because I thought we played some brilliant football at times," he said.

"We played with a real energy and a tempo, a brand that everybody wants to see.

"We were positive, we were aggressive. It would have been easy for us to sit in against one of the best teams in the league, but we didn't.

"We actually were the better team for large parts of it, but I am frustrated at the same time and I've had to let the players know that.

"That's probably why they'll be right at the sharp end of the division, because they've stayed in the game when they've been second best and gone away with three points.

"We've been the better team and we've got nothing.

"That's where we've got to wisen up and smarten up a bit, but generally, outside of that frustration, I'm massively encouraged by what I've seen again from my team."

One negative for Town was the hamstring injury to centre-back Shaun Hobson.

"It's just becoming a joke now, I've never known anything like it," said Lakeland, who now has five centre-halves missing.

"I've been managing for a long time and I've never known anything like this.

"But we don't make excuses, we just get on with it.

"Hmami's gone in at centre-half and I thought he was absolutely superb, as was Adam (Adetoro), he had a really assured game and that's positive, and I want to see more of that type of performance level from him.

"But to have six contracted centre-halves at the club and only one available, it's crazy. We're not having any luck.

"Shaun, hamstring, how severe, we're not sure.

"To lose Jevon on Tuesday night with a dislocated shoulder, just completely innocuous.

"It's just bad luck we don't need. "Charlie (Hayes-Green) has some issues at the moment so he's unavailable and out of action and then it's obviously Jo and Will.

"But what I will say is, you see how well we've played today and in addition to the players I've just mentioned, you've got Max Wright, Dylan Crowe and Will Harris all still to come back.

"When we do have a full armoury, we are going to be strong.

"We've just got to keep working through this initial period of frustration."