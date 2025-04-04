"I'm very positive about the run-in," says Town boss Millington ahead of Eastleigh clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Millington says he is excited by the talent in his Town squad and remains positive about the run-in to the end of the season.

The Shaymen have a four-point cushion between them and eighth-placed Southend with six games to go, and visit 11th placed Eastleigh on Saturday tea-time.

But they are without a win or a goal in their last four games, the latest of which was a 1-0 home defeat against Hartlepool on Saturday.

"It's in our hands so we've just got to go out and do whatever we can to beat Eastleigh," Millington told the Courier.

Chris Millington

"I'm excited by the talent we've got in the group, there's a hunger and desire still amongst them but we've got to work incredibly hard to get everybody on the same page.

"If we do that, then we can continue to go into games expecting to win them.

"I'm very positive about the run-in. It isn't without its challenges, let's be honest, it's not going to be easy to get everything right and cohesive but I have every confidence we'll be able to do it."

Millington says having no more midweek fixtures will allow more time to be spent on fostering a greater understanding amongst his squad, which contains seven players signed by the club last month.

"We've had such a high number of new players - we had Scott High at the game on Saturday and he doesn't know 50 per cent of the squad because they've signed since he got injured," said the Town boss.

"This week's really useful time on the training pitch so we can get them all working on the same page.

"It's a valuable bit of time we've got to ensure they're all seeing the game in the same way so they can all play in a more cohesive way.

"I expect we'll see that come Saturday and then even more so by the following Saturday.

"This week and next week are crucial, having two good runs on the training ground will serve us very, very well.

"I'd expect us to be better again against Eastleigh and then by the time Maidenhead comes round, I think we'll be even better again."

Millington added: "We need surfaces to be decent because they're very good footballers, technically they're a good group of players.

"We're going to have to face a lot of what we've faced in recent games, like Dagenham, Oldham, Woking and Hartlepool in terms of the direct play, which isn't our strength.

"But if the surfaces are good enough for us to get the ball down and play then I think we'll be capable of beating anybody."

Recent additions Sean Tarima, Daniel Nkrumah and Dubem Eze all came off the bench against Hartlepool.

"They're all capable of starting games but what they need to fully understand is what's required at this stage of a National League season," Millington said.

"Unfortunately, a lot of it ain't pretty, a lot of it is 'roll your sleeves up and dig in'.

"We're seeing that across the different games and across the results on every matchday.

"We just have to be sure they fully understand what's required to get us over the line and if we see that, then of course they'll be in contention to start games."

Assessing the remainder of the campaign, Millington said: "Every season, you see the last ten games in the National League throw up some crazy results and unpredictable runs of results.

"You're seeing it this season, our own run of form since the Sutton game, when we were flying high and playing well, then we're hit by a load of fresh injuries and that's hampered us.

"Then you've got Altrincham in a similar vein, can't seem to get themselves a win, likewise Gateshead, and Oldham are inconsistent.

"So there's no shortage of teams in a similar position to ourselves, who are wrestling for consistency.

"Whether it's down to pressures or injuries or the state of pitches, there's a whole raft of contributing factors.

"But what we've got to do is just focus on getting al our lads on the same page and working in the same direction when it comes to tactical and technical aspects of the game, and if we're successful in doing that, I think we'll be able to beat anyone in the division."