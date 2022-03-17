Impressive Brighouse Town Women complete league double over Burnley

Cara Fields. Picture: Ray Spencer

Rob Mitchell’s team beat their in-form rivals 1-0 earlier in the season and they never allowed their opponents to settle on a wet night for football.

Brighouse opened the scoring after 15 minutes when Imogen Williams’ left wing cross hit the far post and the rebound was knocked in by the alert Cara Fields.

The home side doubled their lead on 31 minutes in almost identical circumstances when Williams’ free-kick flicked off a Burnley head and fell to Isobel Dean to score her first goal for the club.

Brighouse goalkeeper Becky Flaherty made a smart one-handed save from a Burnley header but the visitors struggled to create many clear-cut chances.

Midway through the second half Burnley almost scored when captain Shauna Legge’s clearance was charged down but Evie Priestley dragged her shot wide.

Burnley went into the match on the back of a 3-0 win against league leaders Wolves but they found themselves 3-0 down after 80 minutes following a brilliant finish by Lucy Sowerby off the inside of the post.

Flaherty could only punch a Burnley corner to to Olivia Wilson who hammered it home for a consolation goal.

After the game Mitchell said: “Burnley are probably the best footballing team we’ve played this season but we ran our socks off and deserved the win.