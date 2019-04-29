Cock and Bottle v FC Panda Reserves in the Sunday Football League Cup final at St Giles Road

IN PICTURES: Sunday League side Cock and Bottle celebrate league and cup double

Cock and Bottle made it a league and cup double by beating FC Panda Reserves 3-0 in the Carpets Direct Brighouse League Cup final at Brighouse Town.

Joe Grimley, Hayden Keris and Damo Randall scored for Cock and Bottle. Pictures by Bruce Fitzgerald.

