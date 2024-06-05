IN PICTURES: The 10 best games of the Neil Aspin era at FC Halifax Town

1 . Garforth 3-4 Halifax - April 7, 2010

This rather grainy still from footage of the game in no way does justice to the incredible drama that it captured. Garforth were 3-1 up with two minutes of normal time to play, but a Town side with promotion from the Northern Premier League Division One North in their sights had other ideas and competed an astonishing turnaround thanks to a late goal from Richard Marshall, an even later equaliser from Nicky Gray and then an even-later-still winner from Marshall. Photo: Shaymen Player/FC Halifax Town