IN PICTURES: The 10 best games of the Neil Aspin era at FC Halifax Town

The Shaymen achieved three promotions while Aspin was manager, and played in some truly memorable matches.
To accompany the Courier’s special two-part interview with the former Town boss looking back on his tenure, we take a look at what we think are the 10 best games of the Aspin era.
1. Garforth 3-4 Halifax - April 7, 2010
This rather grainy still from footage of the game in no way does justice to the incredible drama that it captured. Garforth were 3-1 up with two minutes of normal time to play, but a Town side with promotion from the Northern Premier League Division One North in their sights had other ideas and competed an astonishing turnaround thanks to a late goal from Richard Marshall, an even later equaliser from Nicky Gray and then an even-later-still winner from Marshall. Photo: Shaymen Player/FC Halifax Town
2. Halifax 4-0 Lancaster - April 10, 2010
Three days later, with the three points from Garforth fresh in the memory, The Shaymen demolished their nearest challengers for the title in-front of the newly-opened East Stand at The Shay. Photo: National World
3. Halifax 4-1 FC United of Manchester - January 1, 2011
Despite falling behind, Town roared back in-front of a staggering 4,023 crowd thanks to goals from Jamie Vardy, Lee Gregory, Nathan Taylor and Richard Marshall. Halifax were already league leaders, but this win only reinforced their status as the team to beat in the Northern Premier Division that season. Photo: National World
4. Halifax 3-2 Chasetown - March 22, 2011
It was goalless until the last 20 minutes, before Jamie Vardy emphasised his star quality with an extraordinary hat-trick. Chasetown took the lead and then equalised to make it 2-2 following a Vardy brace, but the future England international won it, unbelievably, with seconds to spare in an engrossing finale. Photo: National World