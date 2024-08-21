Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plenty of FC Halifax Town fans will be cheering on The Shaymen at away games this season thanks to an independent travel club.

Founder Steve Collingwood, whose first Town game was their famous victory over Manchester United in the Watney Cup in 1971, set-up the club around three years ago.

"We took two coaches from the Royal Oak pub in Halifax to Altrincham in the FA Trophy semi-final," he says.

"We then took three coaches to Wembley for both finals, Grimsby and Gateshead.

Steve Collingwood

"We now have a small committee that work hard to ensure we get to games and we work hard in the community getting support and donations.

"Our aim is to get to as many games as we can. We will put a coach on for every game if demand is there.

"The money we raise through many channels allows us to subsidise certain games, not the ones down south as we would lose too much cash."

Various fundraising activities are held to generate income, including auctions of Halifax Town memorabilia, raffles and football cards.

The club has almost 250 members, ranging in age from one to 85, and its first away game this season will be Town's trip to Hartlepool United on Saturday, September 7, for which 108 fans have signed up.

"We do make a difference to the attendance on away matches," Steve says.

"At Alvechurch away, which was a pre-season friendly, we took a coach, got there early in the ground, put out flags out.on barriers and the players were happy to chat and have pictures with us as they walked past, as did Chris Millington.

"I work closely with West Yorkshire Police, I contact them for every away day informing them them of our away day, where we are meeting and numbers travelling.

"We never go straight to the ground though, I arrange a stop off on the way at a pub, who I ring up to plan the visit."