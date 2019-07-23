Influx of new teams join revamped Halifax Sunday League

The Halifax Sunday Football League will revert back to a three-tier structure next season due to an influx of new teams.

A merger had been proposed with the Heavy Woollen Sunday League, but that folded over the summer, with their clubs being advised to join neighbouring divisions.

The Halifax Sunday League has accepted 15 teams from that set-up, as well as two new teams in Old Post Office FC, based in Halifax, and Sands Lane FC, based in Dewsbury.

Leaving the competition from last season are Waiters Arms, Bradshaw FC and Ryburn United Sunday.

“These were three excellently run clubs and we thank them for the time they spent in the Halifax Sunday League which they all served with distinction,” said Andrew Dawson, from the Halifax Sunday League.

“The influx of new teams has led to a significant re-jig of the league constitution, which we are delighted to say has now enabled us to return to a three tier structure.”

The Premier Division will consist of last season’s champions from each competition, FC Panda and Mirfield Town, along with eight other of the the highest ranked teams from each competition last term in Birstall CC, Clifton Rangers (First), Cock & Bottle FC, Deighton WMC FC, FC Hounds, Feathers FC, Hollins Holme and Linthwaite CC.

Division One will consist of Cock of the North FC, who were previously in the Halifax League under the guise of North Bridge FC, along with FC Panda Reserves, Lee Mount, Ravenswharfe FC, Ryburn Valley, Snowdon FC, Thrum Hall FC, Wellington Westgate, Wire Works FC, Woodhouse FC and Park FC (formerly King Cross Park FC).

The lower tier will consist of the two new clubs, Old Post Office FC and Sands Lane FC, alongside Barum Top, Battyeford FC, Clifton Rangers Athletic, Clifton Rangers Reserves, Halifax Rangers, Inter Batley FC, Old Pond FC, Spen FC and Triangle FC.

It is expected that the constitution of the Halifax league’s cup competitions will be ratified at the start of August.