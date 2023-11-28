Injured duo Cappello and Arthur nearing a return to full fitness, says Town boss Millington
Town were dealt another injury blow last week with the news that midfielder Florent Hoti would be out for five or six weeks with a shoulder injury.
But Jamie Cooke and Kane Thomson-Sommers, who were both unused substitutes at Aldershot on Saturday, will both be available again this weekend.
Thomson-Sommers didn’t make it off the bench due to picking up a slight knock, while Cooke has only just returned from an abductor problem.
Festus Arthur and Angelo Cappello are both expected to be back available before the end of the year, leaving just Jack Evans and Jo Cummings as longer-term absentees.
The Shaymen have been dogged by injuries throughout the campaign so far.
"I'd be lying if I said it doesn't feel like a bit of an unfair challenge that we have to face,” said manager Chris Millington.
"I don't know this for certain but I'd speculate that the soft tissue injuries we suffer are lower than other clubs, and then we have things like Flo Hoti's arm being pulled and his shoulder popping out, Rob Harker breaking a foot in an innocuous challenge in training and even last season Jamie Stott fracturing a cheekbone in training.
"Loads of really unusual types of injuries that are occurring in unusual ways.
"So it does feel like a level of challenge that I've never experienced before so it's difficult but we have every faith in the group of players.
"As one comes out through injury, it presents an opportunity to another.
"It's one of the big selling points for us as a club to try and attract the very best young players who aren't maybe solely focused on earning big money straight away because they know that come later down the line, players can look at us and say 'they don't take players in just to train, they bring players in and when opportunity presents itself, they have confidence and faith to play them'.
"It's something we have to bang the drum about that as one players goes out injured, another one comes in and gets their opportunity and we've seen time and again over the last 18 months, young inexperienced players step up and really take their opportunity.
"So there is a silver lining to that cloud for sure."
Here is what Millington has told the Courier on each of his injured players.