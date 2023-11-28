Injured duo Cappello and Arthur nearing a return to full fitness, says Town boss Millington

FC Halifax Town’s injury list could be getting shorter over the next few weeks as more players near their recovery from injury.

Town were dealt another injury blow last week with the news that midfielder Florent Hoti would be out for five or six weeks with a shoulder injury.

But Jamie Cooke and Kane Thomson-Sommers, who were both unused substitutes at Aldershot on Saturday, will both be available again this weekend.

Thomson-Sommers didn’t make it off the bench due to picking up a slight knock, while Cooke has only just returned from an abductor problem.

Festus Arthur and Angelo Cappello are both expected to be back available before the end of the year, leaving just Jack Evans and Jo Cummings as longer-term absentees.

The Shaymen have been dogged by injuries throughout the campaign so far.

"I'd be lying if I said it doesn't feel like a bit of an unfair challenge that we have to face,” said manager Chris Millington.

"I don't know this for certain but I'd speculate that the soft tissue injuries we suffer are lower than other clubs, and then we have things like Flo Hoti's arm being pulled and his shoulder popping out, Rob Harker breaking a foot in an innocuous challenge in training and even last season Jamie Stott fracturing a cheekbone in training.

"Loads of really unusual types of injuries that are occurring in unusual ways.

"So it does feel like a level of challenge that I've never experienced before so it's difficult but we have every faith in the group of players.

"As one comes out through injury, it presents an opportunity to another.

"It's one of the big selling points for us as a club to try and attract the very best young players who aren't maybe solely focused on earning big money straight away because they know that come later down the line, players can look at us and say 'they don't take players in just to train, they bring players in and when opportunity presents itself, they have confidence and faith to play them'.

"It's something we have to bang the drum about that as one players goes out injured, another one comes in and gets their opportunity and we've seen time and again over the last 18 months, young inexperienced players step up and really take their opportunity.

"So there is a silver lining to that cloud for sure."

Here is what Millington has told the Courier on each of his injured players.

1 . Florent Hoti After the Aldershot game on Saturday, Millington said: "He was just starting to show what he can do but we have a squad for a reason and even without him, we created a good number of chances and we'll continue to do that without him." Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town Photo Sales

2 . Kane Thomson-Sommers "Part of the reason he didn't start was we had two very good other centre mids available. When you look at the stats from the game, our forward penetrative passes from Luke Summerfield were very important to us. Jack Hunter's offered the other side of the game in being top of the charts in terms of regains and defensive duels. So that's a positive performance from two players in that area. Kane did have a knock. He was fully available but we've got to make sure we use the squad wisely, especially if we lose anybody else, which right now would put us in a bit of a fragile position." Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town Photo Sales

3 . Angelo Cappello "He's done the same amount of training as Festus and with his injury being a slightly different type of injury, I'd hope possibly Gateshead or Altrincham, that type of timeframe if he stays on track." Photo: Marcus Branston Photo Sales