Jack Evans and Milli Alli

Alli hasn’t played for Town since Boxing Day due to a knee injury, while Evans hasn’t featured since the 2-1 win over Kidderminster on October 21 because of an ankle problem, but the Town boss reckons both could be available for this weekend’s game.

Millington also confirmed that Ryan Galvin’s substitution in the 2-2 draw at Fylde on Tuesday was not due to an injury and that Andrew Oluwabori’s absence from the squad was due to tactical reasons rather than an injury.

However, one player set to be ruled out for the Wealdstone game, and possibly longer, is Florent Hoti, who suffered a recurrence of his shoulder injury and limped off in added time.

"We'll have to assess it,” Millington said.

"Aaron (Scholes, physio) is very well versed in what the issue is and very well informed in what the potential solutions are for Flo, so we'll reassess Thursday."

Despite Hoti’s injury, Town’s squad is looking far healthier now with recent absentees back available.

"We're in an amazing position and credit needs to go to a few people,” he said.

"Aaron Scholes has worked very hard, a lot of the lads themselves have worked really hard to make sure they get back to full fitness and availability quickly, and the chairman backing us in bringing Adan in, giving us that extra body.

"So it's a real team effort in making sure we get back to good numbers for the run in."

Millington also expects to have the signing of a midfielder completed before Saturday's game at Wealdstone.

"Fingers crossed yeah,” he said.

"I'd hope there should be time this week to progress it."