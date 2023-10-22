Tylor Golden and Jamie Cooke will be assessed over the next couple of days to see if they could be in contention for Town's game against Hartlepool United on Tuesday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Both players missed Saturday's 2-1 win against Kidderminster, with Golden sustaining a knee problem in last Saturday's FA Cup defeat to Marine and Cooke last featuring against Dagenham and Redbridge on September 26 due to an abductor strain.

On defender Golden, assistant manager Andy Cooper said: "He was back out running (on Saturday) and he said he felt a lot better and that he was maybe ahead of where he thought he'd be earlier in the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Probably too early to say if he'll be back on Tuesday, we'll assess him over the next couple of days."

Tylor Golden

It's a similar story with Cooke as to whether he could return on Tuesday.

"He trained this week but still feeling it and it wasn't worth risking him," said Cooper.

"We just need to monitor his progress in terms of whether it's right for him to start or make the squad."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On midfielder Luke Summerfield's absence, Cooper said: "We're monitoring him. He's an ever-present voice and someone who was great around the place this week, especially off the back of last Saturday.

Jamie Cooke

It's great and invaluable to have leaders and experience like him, but we're just so frustrated that he's got this time out, which isn't through his own doing.

"As yet, there's no real timescale on when he'll be back."

Striker Rob Harker remains on schedule to be back in and around the squad by the middle of next month.

"He's been for another scan, following the usual protocol, and everything seems to be on track and as per normal," Cooper said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's been no adverse reaction so fingers crossed he'll be on schedule."

On defender Festus Arthur, Cooper said: "He's had a week at St George's Park as part of his rehab, which has been great.

"He was back involved with training in terms of some passing and non-contact with the players on Friday, which was a massive boost.

"It was great to get him involved, great to see him back out there."