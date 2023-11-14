Town duo Rob Harker and Jamie Cooke could both be in contention for Saturday's home game against Wealdstone.

Harker hasn't played since the 3-2 defeat at Chesterfield on September 19 due to a broken bone in his foot, while Cooke hasn't featured since the 0-0 home draw with Dagenham and Redbridge on September 26.

"Rob's had a really good session on Monday, a really tough session that he came through," said Town boss Chris Millington..

"Jamie's been involved in 50 per cent of the session, the non and light contact elements and he seems to have come through that alright so far.

"So we're moving in the right direction with both of them."

When asked if it was likely they would be involved on the bench rather than starting on Saturday, Millington said: "It depends on the training week.

"The fans will recognise that I've been really keen to start to build some consistency of selection for the starting 11 because the first 15 or 16 games of the season, we had so many imposed changes that it was difficult to build up those relationships and connections.

"In recent games we've had the opportunity to start the same players over a number of games so that's an objective.

"Anyone who is on the bench I would hope would have the fitness levels to start if required, but also, we've got to be mindful of the fact we are trying to build up a group of players to be able to play consistently as a cohesive group.

"There's still some work to be done on building that chemistry, which may require us to stick with some of the starting lads and bleed others in from the bench."

Midfielder Luke Summerfield, who came off the bench in the 1-0 defeat at Maidenhead on Saturday, will be monitored through the week.

When asked if he could be fit enough to be considered from the start on Saturday, Millington said: "We want to make sure we get him available for the long-term, not just the short-term."