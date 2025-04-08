Injured Town duo to be assessed this week, says Millington
Leigh missed Saturday's 1-1 draw at Eastleigh with a foot problem, while Hoti was forced off in the first-half due to a dead leg.
Both will be reviewed today (Tuesday), with the squad given a day off yesterday.
Owen Bray is expected to be available for Saturday's home game with Maidenhead, having missed the Eastleigh game through illness.
Millington has hinted that captain Sam Johnson and defender Festus Arthur, who both have abductor injuries, could be in contention for a return to action before the end of the month.
"It's still early stages but they both feel they're progressing quickly," Millington said.
"There'll be more work out on the grass this week and who knows, maybe Easter weekend we might see one of both of them getting a bit closer."
However, forward Adan George and midfielder Scott High are longer-term absentees.
"They wouldn't be back until we're into May, so we've still got quite a bit of work to do before they show real signs of progress," Millington said.
