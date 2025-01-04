Injuries to Town duo could force Shaymen into transfer market, says Millington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Town boss Chris Millington says the club is actively looking at reinforcements after injuries to both Jamie Cooke and Florent Hoti.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both players would have missed the home game against Fylde this week, Millington confirmed.

"We are going to need help in that area of the pitch," said the Town boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jamie was an impact to the hip in the Altrincham game, so it's something akin to a dead leg.

Chris Millington

"Very painful and very sore, and it's just a matter of time and his powers of recovery to see how quickly he can get back.

"With Flo, he's got some tendonitis. There is a therapy that can be helpful to that which we're looking into but it's about managing the pain and discomfort and getting him to a place where he's able to play as soon as possible.

Millington added: "Flo could be a fairly significant amount of time, depending on the level of discomfort and pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With Jamie, once he's got it moving and mobile again, we're hoping he'll recover fairly quickly."

Those injuries mean The Shaymen could be seeing a new arrival through the door soon.

But Millington says there are no signs that any of his star players might be lured away.

"Nothing at the moment, no offers have been received for any of our players and we've not had any whispers there will be," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got a very good group of young players so there will be people interested in them, it's just whether they're interested in making bids at this stage.

"In terms of incomings, we're looking at help for the forward line, we're always interested in looking at how we can strengthen that and we'll continue to do so.

"Whether it's a loan or a permanent, depends on who's available.

"We know of a number of players who are available so we're in the process of enquiring about those at the moment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On loan striker Billy Waters would also have missed the Fylde game due to injury, said the Town boss.

"It's maybe a slight silver lining to the postponement that he would have been missing due to a slight knock he picked up against Altrincham.

"But all being well, he'll be fit for Southend and available for selection hopefully."

Unless his loan can be extended though, next Saturday's match at Southend will be Waters' last at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got discussions ongoing but obviously there's more than just our wishes to take into consideration and there may well be more than just our interest to take into consideration but we've certainly thrown out hat into the ring early doors," Millington said.

On fellow loanee Scott High's future, the Town boss said: "There's no question about what I think of Scott, he's a real strong additoin and whether it's a loan or permanent, he's the type of lad who will give everyting for the shirt so the longwe can keep him in either for, the better.

"But similar to Billy Waters, we're not the only party who have an interest."

It's unclear whether Millington will face any further action following his dismissal at half-time in the Boxing Day draw at Altrincham.

"The FA are going through their processes, we've responded to a charge and we wait for the outcome of that," Millington said.