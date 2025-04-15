Injury boost for Shaymen as duo make return to training
Leigh, who is on loan from Bromley, has missed Town’s last two games with a foot injury, but took part in Monday’s training session and will be monitored throughout the week to determine if he is available for Friday’s game at Fylde, according to manager Chris Millington.
Jamie Cooke is playing with an ongoing groin issue, which Millington says is being managed to try and keep him available.
"He's capable of running and covering the distances, it's the ball striking that causes him pain and discomfort,” Millington said.
"So if that means he's not able to make passes or get shots off then that'll require him to come out of the team."
Defender Arthur and goalkeeper Sam Johnson, who both have abductor injuries, are expected to be back before the end of the league season.
"He's got through the majority of Monday's session,” Millington said on Arthur.
"He's still got some parts of the recovery process to complete, but if he's not available for Altrincham then I'm hopeful he'll be around for Braintree.
"If we're really lucky, Sam might be the same but failing that, then hopefully Sam would be available for Wealdstone."
Scott High and Adan George are the only others on halifax’s injury list that could potentially still play a part this season.
"They're very touch and go as to whether they'd figure in the play-offs if we were lucky enough to make it,” Millington said.
