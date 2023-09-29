Interim boss handed permanent manager's role at Town's next opponents Eastleigh
Interim boss Richard Hill has been appointed as the permanent manager of Eastleigh, who visit FC Halifax Town tomorrow.
By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Sep 2023, 08:31 BST- 1 min read
Hill has been in temporary charge of The Spitfires since the sacking of Lee Bradbury in August, winning 11 points in seven games.
He previously guided the club to promotion into the National League for the first time in their history in 2014 and then into the National League play-offs.