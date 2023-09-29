News you can trust since 1853
Interim boss handed permanent manager's role at Town's next opponents Eastleigh

Interim boss Richard Hill has been appointed as the permanent manager of Eastleigh, who visit FC Halifax Town tomorrow.
Tom Scargill
Richard Hill has been re-appointed as manager of EastleighRichard Hill has been re-appointed as manager of Eastleigh
Hill has been in temporary charge of The Spitfires since the sacking of Lee Bradbury in August, winning 11 points in seven games.

He previously guided the club to promotion into the National League for the first time in their history in 2014 and then into the National League play-offs.

