Interviews due to start next week in FC Halifax Town's search for a new manager

Interviews are due to start next week as FC Halifax Town begin their search for a new manager.

The Courier understands that the club will start the interview process next week as they look for Chris Millington's successor.

Millington stepped down from the role this week after three years in the job.

It is thought Town have received more than 20 'credible' applications for the position since advertising the vacancy on Wednesday, with several more expected before the end of this week.

Millington has said he is happy to assist Town in the process of finding his replacement.

As it stands, Town's pre-season schedule is set to begin on Tuesday, July 5 with a friendly at Bradford Park Avenue.