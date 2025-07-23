Town boss Adam Lakelandplaceholder image
Is this FC Halifax Town's current strongest XI as it stands?

By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 08:43 BST
With the new season fast approaching, we’ve picked what we think is currently FC Halifax Town’s strongest starting 11.

Halifax boss Adam Lakeland has made several signings since getting the job earlier this summer, creating a promising looking squad with competition for places across the pitch.

Town’s transfer business isn’t done yet, with other additions expected before the season kicks off on Saturday, August 9.

But as things stand, this is what we think is The Shaymen’s strongest starting line-up.

Do you agree, Town fans?

Whoever else is in the starting line-up for that first game of the season, fitness permitting, Sam Johnson will be between the sticks.

1. Sam Johnson

Whoever else is in the starting line-up for that first game of the season, fitness permitting, Sam Johnson will be between the sticks. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Difficult to say as things stand whether Town will start the season with a back three or a back four. We've gone for a back three, and put Sean Tarima on the right side, a position he's not featured in much since joining the club but one he can certainly operate in.

2. Sean Tarima

Difficult to say as things stand whether Town will start the season with a back three or a back four. We've gone for a back three, and put Sean Tarima on the right side, a position he's not featured in much since joining the club but one he can certainly operate in. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

New signing Hobson (left) is a shoe-in to be part of any back line, whether its a three or a four.

3. Shaun Hobson

New signing Hobson (left) is a shoe-in to be part of any back line, whether its a three or a four. Photo: Jacques Feeney

Adetoro is naturally left-footed, so would slot in nicely on the left of a back three as well as the left-sided centre-half in a back four.

4. Adam Adetoro

Adetoro is naturally left-footed, so would slot in nicely on the left of a back three as well as the left-sided centre-half in a back four. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

