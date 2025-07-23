Is this FC Halifax Town's current strongest XI as it stands?

Halifax boss Adam Lakeland has made several signings since getting the job earlier this summer, creating a promising looking squad with competition for places across the pitch.
Town’s transfer business isn’t done yet, with other additions expected before the season kicks off on Saturday, August 9.
But as things stand, this is what we think is The Shaymen’s strongest starting line-up.
1. Sam Johnson
Whoever else is in the starting line-up for that first game of the season, fitness permitting, Sam Johnson will be between the sticks. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Sean Tarima
Difficult to say as things stand whether Town will start the season with a back three or a back four. We've gone for a back three, and put Sean Tarima on the right side, a position he's not featured in much since joining the club but one he can certainly operate in. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Shaun Hobson
New signing Hobson (left) is a shoe-in to be part of any back line, whether its a three or a four. Photo: Jacques Feeney
4. Adam Adetoro
Adetoro is naturally left-footed, so would slot in nicely on the left of a back three as well as the left-sided centre-half in a back four. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
