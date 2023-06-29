Is this FC Halifax Town's strongest line-up with their current squad?
The 2023/2024 National League season is still more than a month away but Halifax have done some decent transfer business so far.
By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:29 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:35 BST
Four players have joined, with Adam Senior, Kane Thomson-Sommers, Ryan Galvin and Andrew Oluwabori all signing on the dotted line.
There’s likely to be more players still to come in, but it got us thinking about what the Shaymen’s best line-up is with the current crop.
Let’s take a look...
