Two players who make our cut - Rob Harker and Jack HunterTwo players who make our cut - Rob Harker and Jack Hunter
Is this FC Halifax Town's strongest line-up with their current squad?

The 2023/2024 National League season is still more than a month away but Halifax have done some decent transfer business so far.
By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:29 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:35 BST

Four players have joined, with Adam Senior, Kane Thomson-Sommers, Ryan Galvin and Andrew Oluwabori all signing on the dotted line.

There’s likely to be more players still to come in, but it got us thinking about what the Shaymen’s best line-up is with the current crop.

Let’s take a look...

Who else between the sticks but the ever reliable Johnson? Signed on for two more years this summer and will remain as Halifax's number one.

1. Sam Johnson

Who else between the sticks but the ever reliable Johnson? Signed on for two more years this summer and will remain as Halifax's number one.

An absolute shoe-in to start in the back three, Senior's permanent capture is a real coup for the club.

2. Adam Senior

An absolute shoe-in to start in the back three, Senior's permanent capture is a real coup for the club.

With Festus Arthur injured for a chunk of the new campaign, on who is in the squad, Clarke would probably get the nod to be the third centre-back if he can get a solid pre-season behind him.

3. Tom Clarke

With Festus Arthur injured for a chunk of the new campaign, on who is in the squad, Clarke would probably get the nod to be the third centre-back if he can get a solid pre-season behind him.

After a shaky start, Stott improved as the season went on and became a lynchpin of the Town defence. Surely a guaranteed starter at the beginning of the season.

4. Jamie Stott

After a shaky start, Stott improved as the season went on and became a lynchpin of the Town defence. Surely a guaranteed starter at the beginning of the season.

