Chris Millington says he sees plenty of reasons to be positive for The Shaymen in 2024.

Halifax visit Southend United on Saturday aiming to cement their place in the National League's top seven.

Town are one of four teams on 40 points, while just four points separates the sides from 11th to 5th.

"I think it's very exciting for us at the minute because the fact is, we've played an awful lot of the difficult teams and come the end of January, we'll have played a significant number of the top ten, both home and away," Millington said.

"So we're putting ourselves in a good position to hit a good run of form at the right time.

"We've got lots to be positive about but it can quickly be undone if we don't maintain it against Southend and beyond."

When asked how he rated his side's promotion chances as things stand, Millington said: "As good as anyone really.

"Chesterfield are the best in the division, Bromley aren't far off them at the moment and then, as the table suggests, it's up for grabs who makes that typical National League run in the second-half of the season.

"I think the fact that we've endured some really difficult times with injuries, we've built up and integrated some new players and a lot of young players and we're starting to show signs of being able to be effective both without the ball and with it, it bodes well for the second-half of the season.

"We've got to make sure that's our objective but the short-term is making sure we approach every game with a really professional attitude and try and win it."

Southend would be on the fringes of the play-off spots were it not for their ten-point deduction, and have performed admirably under difficult off-the-field circumstances.

"I see a lot of similarities in terms of work-rate, organisation, never-say-die attitude," Millington said.

"Even when they get beat, they're always in games.

"There's not much between us were in not for their points deduction, we're very close in terms of everything - style of play, the way we approach games.

"Really looking forward to the challenge.

"We're going to need to outwork them, we're going to need to be highly organised when they have the ball and then we're going to need to be incredibly quick and effective in breaking lines when we regain it to get up the pitch effectively and create scoring opportunities."

Town picked up eight points from a possible 12 against promotion rivals Gateshead, Rochdale and home and away fixtures with Altrincham.

And Millington feels Halifax's record against the stronger teams in the division should give them confidence for Saturday's game at Roots Hall.

"We've got to make sure we maintain that (record) - Southend, Solihull after that and even Maidenhead, they're right up there in the form table in the last ten games," said the Town boss.

"We can't consider them one of the lesser teams because their form would suggest otherwise.