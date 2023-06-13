So far The Shaymen have secured the additions of defender Adam Senior and midfielder Kane Thomson-Sommers since the end of the season.

But Millington is hoping to hear positive news about more possible signings soon.

"We've got a couple of players who'd be brand new to the club who I'm expecting decisions from within the next 24 to 48 hours," he told the Courier.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

"And a couple of players who we've agreed to keep at the club who are in various stages of paperwork being done.

"Hopefully the club will be announcing those in the next week or so."

When asked how many more new faces he expected to arrive at the club, Millington said: "At least four, not including lads who I expect to be returning to the club."

One of the positions Millington will strengthen is at left wing-back.

"We want a specialist left wing-back, he said. "We've got a number of really good targets, we're speaking to one at the moment, if we're unsuccessful with him then we can quickly move on to the second and third options.

"So I'd hope to secure somebody in the next couple of weeks as a specialist left wing-back."

The Courier understands former Halifax loanee Billy Chadwick is not currently on Halifax's radar.

One player who will be at the club next season is defender Adam Senior, who has joined permanently after a successful loan spell.

"Adam is somebody we knew we wanted to secure longer-term, he's got so many attributes that we want associated with the club, on and off the field," Millington said.

"I'm really looking forward to working with him."

Senior will be joined at Halifax by former Hereford midfielder Kane Thomson-Sommers, who has signed a two-year deal with an option.

"Me and Gaz McClelland, the head of recruitment, had gone to Hereford to watch another central midfielder playing against Hereford and on the day, Kane was head and shoulders above anyone else on the pitch," Millington said.

"So we made a point of monitoring him over the rest of the season and we've been really impressed with what we've seen.

"He's definitely going to improve, he's got work to do to maintain a really consistent, high level of performance, but he knows that, he's hungry, he wants to come and improve himself and develop.

"He's another player we're really excited to be working with."

Millington added on his new signing: "Left-footed, good box-to-box, great engine, good left foot.

"Just a very solid, all-round midfield player who, on his day, can really get the game by the scruff of the neck and drive it.

"We've got to make sure we help him build that consistency whereby he's influencing games much more consistently."

The Town boss estimates he has around 20 per cent of his overall playing budget still to spend.

"That would be available for the last few places that we'll have in the squad, should the offers we've got out there be accepted."

Millington says he is "really satisfied" with where the club is at for this stage of the summer.

"I think we've got a good number of players secured, we're in a positive place in terms of budget and we've got a very clear idea on who's available and who we might stand a chance of bringing to the club," he said.

"So we're in a fairly healthy place now and also, as we get closer to pre-season, we know that certain players will drop into our price range that previously might not have been within our price range.

"But it feels like a solid place to be in at the moment."