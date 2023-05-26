Halifax won the FA Trophy for the second time in seven years last Sunday thanks to Jamie Cooke's winner against Gateshead.

And Golden, who produced another excellent performance at right wing-back, feels this taste of success will make Town hungry for more.

"You want to end the season on a high so for this to be the last action of the season is brilliant," he said.

FC Halifax Town v Gateshead, FA Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium. Tylor Golden

"Hopefully it puts a marker down in showing everyone what we're about.

"It gives us a massive lift going into next year and into the off season.

"It's definitely a motivation for us to experience days like today and we want more of that, we want to experience that more throughout all of our careers and hopefully together.

"Before I joined we lost a few key players that were around last year.

"When you lose a few players it's always hard to gel because you have to get more players in.

"So you have to look at learning curves from that and implement them as best you can."

Reflecting on Sunday's Wembley triumph, Golden said: "Surreal really, I don't know how to put it into words, just a great day.

"From getting to the stadium the day before and seeing it all, it was good we did that because once we got there for the game we were just solely focusing on the game.

"We were saying during the warm-up 'take everything in, look where you're at, you're playing at Wembley in a cup final, it could be a once-in-a-career thing, so just cherish where you're at and do whatever you can to win it' and fortunately we all did that.

"A brilliant day for the club, for the fans, all our families coming down. I know how much it means to all the lads.

"We've not had the most consistent of seasons, when we've been good we've been very, very good and when we've been poor, we've been poor.

"So it's a great way to end the season and really stamp our authority and say 'this is us'."

Golden added: "You can see with the celebrations at the end and in the changing room, we're all one.

"It means just as much to everyone.

"The gaffer's said numerous times, it's his first year as a manger so he's going to have learning curves across the way just like us.

"I think that's why we started the season how we did, because we were all gelling together, players and staff.

"To end the season on a high like this just shows how much we've improved and how much we've learned as we've gone through - every player and every staff member."

Golden said the win was made even more satisfying coming after such a tumultuous campaign.

"We said before the game 'lads, look where we're at'. We wouldn't have thought that after the first few weeks of the season and it shows how far we've come as a group, as a team and as a club," he said.

"It's really surreal and it really hits home how hard we've worked to get to this point.

"It's not easy to get where we're at, we've gone through the rounds in the cup and there's been games there where we've not been at our best and scraped through, and that's a major quality we have throughout the squad."

And Town showed the same grit and determination in the final to earn the win.

"If you look at the goal, it sums it up really in the fact that that is us to a tee," Golden said.

"We harry teams, we press teams, we don't give them a minute's rest and that shows in the goal.

"We know if we bring that to the table and we're good on the ball on the day, I don't think there's many that can beat us."

Golden was delighted for team-mate Jamie Cooke to get the winner.

"Me and him have struck up a good relationship his year, on and off the pitch," said the defender.

"We've been in the same car school all year and I know how hard he was working at the start of the season and was unfortunate to be out of squads and teams.

"I was there myself at the start so we both kind of leant on each other, and I could help him out with that because that's what I've experienced the last few years.

"I know exactly how hard he's work and how mentally challenging it's been at times but he's come through it to score the winner at Wembley. You can't ask for much better than that."

The game was also a typical Tylor Golden performance, with the defender not putting a foot wrong in an energetic, dynamic display.

"From minute zero to ninety I don't think the goosebumps left my body!," he said.

"You feel like you're on air because you don't really feel like you're in your body.

"I pride myself on doing everything I can on and off the pitch to make sure I'm as close to 100 per cent as I can be every game.

"You're never going to be 100 per cent every game, especially wit how we play and the energy we need.