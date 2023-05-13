"It means a lot to me" - Sam Johnson on Wembley, winning in 2016 and penalties

Through the relegation, promotion and play-off finishes in-between, one steady hand in the final line of defence. One reassuring, unflappable figure between the sticks.

"I don't know if too many people have done that, won the Trophy twice, but being here for such a long time, it means a lot to me so I'm looking forward to it," says Sam Johnson.

The keeper was on loan from Port Vale when he helped Halifax to win the competition seven years ago.

"I can't remember too much about the game in 2016," he said.

"I remember Scott Mac's goal obviously, I've seen it hundreds of times, and just the feeling of walking up the steps to collect the trophy.

"It was a strange season because we got relegated so you can't say we were a great team.

"We went on a good run from January onwards.

"It was a good team, a physical team with Browny and Hamza at the back.

"I'd say we're a better team now, hopefully we get the same result."

Johnson is now the sole survivor at the club from that sun-soaked day.

"I've matured a lot," he said. "I'm 30 now so I'm one of the more senior members of the squad.

"I don't think anyone else here has won it so people have been asking me what it's like.

"It's a great feeling, the build-up to it is really exciting, you have all your friends and family coming down.

"That means a lot to me and they're all buzzing for it.

"I've got a coach load of 30, 40 people coming, they're all looking forward to it. They'll all be on the beers at nine o'clock!"

What advice would Johnson give to the rest of the squad about preparing for an FA Trophy final at Wembley?

"I'd honestly say just enjoy it," he said.

"You never know if this is going to be the only time there, enjoy the build-up and enjoy the occasion and make the most of it.

"I think one of the best feelings is when you walk through the tunnel and you see how big it is, you're mesmerised by it compared to what you're used to."

And if Town win on Sunday?

"It'd be massive," Johnson said.

"We've got a really young squad, I think the last game of the season Jack Hunter was the oldest outfield player at 25-years-old.

"It's a young squad but we've really come together, especially these last couple of months.

"That goal at Alty (in the semi-final) changed our whole season really, galvanised the whole club, the fans, everyone seemed to get behind us a bit more after we'd struggled after Christmas.

"I think for people who are going to be here next year, it could really help them kick on."

When asked how he rates Town's chances in the final, Johnson said: "We've done OK against Gateshead in the two games we've played.

"Probably ten games ago you'd have been looking at two struggling teams who could have been looking at getting relegated.

"But now we've both hit some form in the last couple of months.

"When we played them I thought they played some really good stuff so it's down to us to stop them and hopefully cause some threats of our own."

And what of a possible penalty shoot-out to decide the outcome?

"I've said before I'm pretty confident when it goes to penalties," Johnson said.

"I don't want to be too over-confident but if it does, I enjoy the occasion, I like the build-up to when the penalties start.