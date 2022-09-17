"It was a disastrous performance," says beleaguered Town boss Millington after Aldershot thrashing

Pre-Season friendly Farsley Celtic v Halifax Town. Halifax Town's manager Chris Millington.. 23rd July 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

The loss was Halifax's fifth of the season and piles more pressure on the Town boss.

When asked what he would say to fans who are calling for him to go, Millington said: "I'd say stick with us, I'd say there's a group of new players we're still finding out about.

"We're getting other bodies back who clearly aren't 100 per cent, judging by today's performance.

"Although I completely understand their sentiment in the fact that today's performance and result was unacceptable, I'd ask them to back us as much as they can and help us turn it round."

On the game, Millington said: "Disastrous, it was a disastrous performance.

"They were better than us in every area of the pitch.

"They had more energy and more legs in midfield, won the battle for seconds and were clearly more clinical in-front of goal.

"The result is absolutely unacceptable and none of us come out of it with any credit.

"We've gone into the game expecting a performance off the back of three morale-lifting results and we come away feeling like it's undone a lot of good work that's gone on in recent weeks."

Millington was bitterly disappointed at the manner of some of Aldershot's goals.

"It's another example of naïve defending, we've got caught in two minds a couple of times, we've got caught out of position a couple of times, we've just looked far too open," he said.

"We've looked like a side who are more concerned about having the ball and knocking it about than we are about being hard to beat, and that's not us.

"That's what's earned us the right to beat Scunthorpe, to get back in the game against Maidenhead and to beat Gateshead, is the ability to fight and be resilient and be compact out of possession for a long enough period in the game to then assert some control and go on and do something within the game.

"Today that just didn't look like us at all."

When asked if he was still the right man for the job, Millington said: "Absolutely, I don't doubt that myself, the staff and in the squad, we've got enough to climb the league table, but we've got to find more fight and more ability to deal with adversity when we go a goal behind.

"We did it briefly by clawing our way back in but then we relinquish the lead again too easily, so that's very frustrating, especially when we fought so hard at Maidenhead after going a goal behind to get something out of the game.

"Today we had so many chances before they scored to take the lead, good chances, that there should have been more belief that we could have got back in the game, stayed in the game and we could have gone onto win it.

"There should have been that belief among the lads, but we didn't show enough of that and we came up against a team who we know concede the majority of their goals in the second half.

"We know they concede an awful lot of goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half and if we'd have managed to go in at the break even, I'd have been confident that we could have gone on in the second half, but again we've given ourselves a mountain to climb and there's no evidence of that belief that we were in a position to climb it."

And asked if he was confident Town chairman David Bosomworth would give him the chance to turn things round, Millington said: "Yeah, I hope so. He's certainly a measured man and I would hope that in recent weeks there's been evidence there that we're moving in the right direction.

"Today is a huge disappointment, but we'll be fighting tooth and nail come Eastleigh to put it right and show that we do want to put it right."

On where The Shaymen go from here, Millington said: "We can't get in a position like we have done where we think we've cracked it, we've got to remain focused on doing what we've got to do, repeatedly, over and over and over again.

"Today we looked like a team who just expected to win without having to work and earn the right to do that.

"We've got to get that work ethic back into us and that humility to realise that we've not got some god given right to go and win football matches, we've got to earn the right and today there wasn't enough of that there and I don't believe any of us, myself included, come out of it with any credit.

"We've all got to look ourselves in the mirror and put that right."

"It's still very early in the season, we've got to remember that, it is early stages but we've got to build some consistency and we've got to show that even when we do lose games, which every team does as the results today show, that we don't lose them in that fashion.

"We go down fighting, and today there wasn't enough fight.

"I think if we give that then the fans will give us more support and more backing.