"It was a dominant performance," says assistant manager Cooper after Town's win at Fylde

Andy Cooper

Assistant manager Andy Cooper said Halifax produced a dominant performance in their 1-0 win at AFC Fylde.

Ryan Galvin's first-half goal helped Town to their first win in seven against a poor Fylde team.

"It was a dominant performance, bar ten minutes between 75 and 85 minutes, where the opposition had nothing to lose and they threw three strikers up top and risked it all to try and get a goal," Cooper said.

"But we showed signs of progress from recent weeks.

"Lads are bedding in, and I thought they showed the fans what they can do.

"There was a lot of good performances out there, individually and collectively.

"They showed they're together, that they're up for the fight.

"Much improved throughout the team.

"We haven't been conceding many chances recently and I don't recollect one shot (on target from Fylde) but we just need to be more clinical and take our chances.

"But all in all, a dominant away performance. We negated their threats and their better players really well and we also stepped up, and the lads showed who they are today.

"We had to be on it, we know performances and results haven't been what we wanted recently.

"We've had massive upheaval, but behind-the-scenes we've been working tirelessly to bed the new lads in, to get a shape and a structure and get some progress in what we're doing.

"And I think you'd be hard pushed to say you didn't see evidence of a team that was united, in-front of a brilliabt away following who really got behind us from minute one."

When asked what the catalyst had been for Town's improved display, Cooper said: "Time on the grass. It's not dissimilar to rebuilding a squad at the start of a season.

"We sometimes have to take some tough results on the way but what we showed today was full commitment to the game-plan.

"We tweaked a couple of things, a bit more attacking in areas, Flo Hoti dropped back.

"He's had a bug and been struggling, but he put his hand up to say he wanted to still give it a go, got on the ball deeper and I think youve seen better performances from some in Town shirts, who've probably been criticised quite a lot recently.

"I'm gutted for some of the front lads, Luca Thomas hit the bar and the post, but the all-round performances of the two strikers was great, but they didn't get the goals to cap it off.

"If it was 3-0 or 4-0, I don't think anyone would have held that against us."

Cooper admitted it was a very welcome win after six matches without one.

"We desperately needed three points with what's happened recently," he said.

"It's such a different place we're in compared to the end of the Sutton game, having won 3-0, with a different looking side.

"We've had to dig in (since then) but we take a lot of heart, not just from the result, but how we won it as well because we've limited them to nothing, we've been dominant from start to finish, bar one spell, and we were relentless.

"We showed everything we are in a Town shirt today, everything we drive into the players every day.

"We've been through it a lot in the last few weeks in terms of who we are, and maybe the young lads coming into the team find that difficult.

"We've got new signings in and we've reshuffled the pack a bit, but the lads have stepped up today and been everything we wanted.

"Tactically we were outstanding, we were very good with the ball, we broke lines, got into the opposition box and created chances, and we were good with set-pieces.

"The whole game-plan came off to a tee. We just need to build on it and back it up on Monday."

Cooper added: "We can talk a good game, we can work all week, we can analyse, show video, have team meetings, go through training, but today we had the evidence.

"We know we can do it, we've just got to back it up at home.

"I feel that's the next challenge, for these lads to have these spells.

"We were 1-0 and backs to the wall for a spell but the fans got right behind us, encoyraging the lads, showed brilliant support and we were able to see it off.

"We've got to do it at home now, that's the next challenge. We can't look too far ahead because the turnover is so short over Easter, but I'm just pleased we can send people home happy, and the reception at the end showed the fans are behind us and backing us.

"We're up against some big guns in this league who out-power us in many areas - physically, resources, budget - but what we showed today is that energy and that organisation.

"Although it can be challenging at times, if we keep going and keep building then we can come out with some really positive football, which we showed today."