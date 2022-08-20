"It was a fair result" says Wealdstone boss Maynard after win over goalless Halifax

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Maynard. Photo: Jon Taffel

Halifax was distinctly second best, creating few chances and producing a very disappointing performance, leaving them at the foot of the National League table.

"I think we were probably two goals better than them if I'm being totally honest, I thought we were comfortable in the second-half," Maynard said.

"I thought the first-half the lads were outstanding, the way we moved the ball, we scored a goal that was probably 15 to 20 passes, which is credit to our lads.

"I think Halifax are a very good team, I think he's doing a good job there. The results are not going his way, against Torquay I think they had 26 shots.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I do believe once they get that first goal, which is always hard, it sucks the belief out of you when you don't score goals, but once they get that first goal I believe they'll be in and around it.

"Not a lot's changed, they're still the same team, they've just been on the end of bad results.

"It's easy to look at results and be a little bit outcome-based, but for me, you've just got to stick with the manager, he's doing a good job for the club."

Town switched to 3-5-2 in the second-half but put Wealdstone under little pressure, with their lead rarely looking under serious threat.

"We've pressed really well this year and we get after the ball higher up the pitch," said the Wealdstone boss.

"I think it's hard when you're a little bit low in confidence and it's not quite going your way, you've got to be really brave to get on the ball and pick us off.

"So I think we stopped it at source and I think that's why we saw it out fairly comfortably.

"There was no real sustained pressure. It doesn't help with the weather, it's hard, these conditions at the minute that both teams are playing in, it's so tough, pitches are sticky, the weather's boiling hot, you don't get the tempo and the intensity we're probably used to seeing at this level.

"But I think it was a fair result."

Despite no wins and no goals so far this season for Town, Maynard does think Halifax have enough quality in their squad to turn the corner soon.

"I think when you don't win games you look like that," Maynard said.

"We've won games so we're looking like a team that can move the ball and we're prepared to handle it on the edge of our 18-yard box.

"But when you're not winning, not everyone wants it and it's tough.

"Once Halifax get that one result, they'll fly. They have some top players.

"It's always hard when you lose key members of your squad, they 've lost two or three really key players that have been outstanding for them, top end players in this league.

"So it's not like they've lost middle of the road players who did a good job, they've lost top end players and it's hard to replace that, no matter who you are.

"Unless you're a Wrexham and you can go and buy someone, it's so tough to do.

"I think they just need that first win and once they get it, you'll see the confidence in the squad. They've got good players, really good players and if I'm being honest, we respected Halifax as much as we respected Oldham because they're a good team.

"Anyone can beat anyone in this league. They're just on the back end of results that they don't deserve, they probably deserve four more points than they've got.