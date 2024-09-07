Chris Millington

Chris Millington felt Town's 0-0 draw at Hartlepool was a fair result.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shaymen made it four points from a possible six with the point in a game where both sides created chances to have taken all three.

"Yeah probably, I think on the balance of play," said Millington when asked if he though it had been the right result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We imposed our style on the game more in the first-half and they imposed their style on the game more in the second-half.

"But for the late flurry with the Campbell shot, where we've switched off on a corner and he's ran off his man and then the double save from Sam, there wasn't a lot in the second-half., so yeah, it was probably a fair result."

Millington felt Halifax showed both sides of their games at different times in the match.

"First-half I thought we played some really good football, playing out from the keeper, went through the thirds, got ourseves into the opposition half and got shots on their goal, albeit some of the shots were a bit weak," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need a little bit more from the lads when they get in those positions.

"But that was a really pleasing aspect to the play.

"And then having to dig in towards the end, show that typical Halifax Town grit and determination and deal with the physicality and the directness of Hartlepool late on, when the crowd's up and backing them.

"That was a really pleasing aspect to the performance as well."

The Shaymen made it back-to-back clean sheets too.

"That's us isn't it, we should have had more clean sheets that we've had so far this season already," Millington said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But two at this stage isn't bad, we just want to see it going in at the other end.

"We've worked a few good opportunities in the first-half through really good build-up and then a couple of opportunities in the second-half, in particular the one where we've hit our own player in the box.

"But a point away at Hartlepool and an enjoyable, albeit 0-0, game, we can't be disappointed with that."

Billy Waters made his debut from the start in the game, having rejoined on loan from Wrexham.

"It was just like he's never been away," Millington said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In actual fact, I think he showed glimpses of being better than he was in his first time here.

"I thought the way he dropped in to link play was very consistent and very effective, doing that job for the team, some of his combinations with Flo Hoti and Scott High, when we were playing through them, were really exciting.

"Hopefully he'll get an opportunity soon to get himself on the scoresheet."

Also making his debut was on loan Huddersfield midfielder Scott High.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're aware of Scott, anybody around West Yorkshire will be, and we were monitoring any movement towards the end of the transfer window," said Millington.

"We knew that if he didn't get an opportunity in the Football League, then he was somebody who we wanted to bring in, so as soon as the window shut, we were onto Huddersfield.

"And they've been great in facilitating the loan move."

The Town boss added: "He's a good all-round centre mid, he can break up play, he can win tackles and challenge for headers.

"But cruciallyt, he'll get on the ball and help us play through the thirds, which the fans will have seen today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was really effective in getting us up the pitch once or twice, he opened the pitch up and made it so much bigger by being able to switch the play for us.

"So a real strong addition."

On the length of the loan deal, Millington said: "Two months initially but there'll be a conversation to be had, all being well, that hopefully might take him up to January."

But one player who won't be joining The Shaymen is striker Cameron Jerome

"Listen there's a lot of very good players available - I know Ravel Morrison's out there playing in the PFA team at the moment," Millington said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Brendan Kiernan, Dwight Gayle's been involved, so there's some really fantasyic options out there but also, we have to sometimes accept we're not in a position to be able to afford those type of wages.

"We're always having conversations and we're never shy in asking the question.

"But we also have to be realistic at times."

Asked if High's arrival was it for new signings for the time being, Millington said: "Yeah it is, we've got to give the lads time to bed in.

"Billy Waters has got to get his minutes up, Zak Emmerson now is almost over the little niggle he's been carrying so he needs to start building up minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got Ryan Galvin and Max Wright back available, other lads like Festus Arthur and Jo Cummings, who are chomping at the bit to get their opportunity, Owen Bray's shown what an asset he can be.

"So there's no shortage of selection headaches going forward."

On absentees Jo Cummings and Harvey Sutcliffe, Millington said: "Jo is fully available and Harvey, if we'd have been desperately in need of bodies he'd have got himself through it, but it won't do him any harm to get another few days' training before he's available for selection."

Midfielder Jack Jenkins missed out due to injury.

"A slight issue with his quad," Millington said. We bemoan our bad luck often enough but it's maybe not a terrible time to be able to just withdraw him from the firing line given the addition of Scott."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker Aaron Cosgrave was also absent from the matchday squad.

"Just selection," Millington said on his absence, "we feel we've got some really strong options up top and, although Aaron can certainly contribute because he's versatile in what he can do high up the pitch, at the minute we've got good specialists in each position."