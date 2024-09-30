Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

FC Halifax Town are expected to field a much changed side for Tuesday's National League Cup game at home to Newcastle United's under 21s.

It is the first of three home games for Town in the competition, with Leeds and Middlesbrough's youngsters also set to visit The Shay.

The match should see the likes of Aaron Cosgrave, Festus Arthur, Harvey Sutcliffe, and Tom Pugh all start for Halifax, while goalkeeper Nat Ford could also make his debut.

"It's an opportunity for us to play," said assistant manager Andy Cooper, who is also expected to remain in temporary charge while manager Chris Millington continues his recuperation after an operation.

Andy Cooper

"Potentially at this time of year we scratch around to try and get bounce games to filfil the needs of the squad.

"We normally do that with clubs we have a good affinity with.

"I think this competition gives us a chance to strengthen our relationship with strong clubs in the area.

"I know Newcastle isn't on the doorstep, but if people understand who are and what we do then there's the potential - a lot of our lads have come from Premier League 2 football - so if they know there's not a pathway through the first-team, and we can know about them in more detail, then great.

"Financally for the club, if we can progress and do well, a cup run always has value in the bigger picture.

"It means we have fixtures we know we can manage a squad around and prepare for, as opposed to having games cancelled or scratching around to see if we can find something suitable.

"We've been able to taper some of things we've been doing in trainng to make sure we have a team that's ready to play on Tuesday, and it will be a first-team fixture for us."

On what changes might be made to the side, Cooper said: "What spills out of Saturday potentially changes it, but there's definitely a team in mind we'd like to start with.

"And that will include lads who are desperate for minutes, lads who have had an impact for us so far, lads returning to fitness.

"Regardless of who it is, it should be people who represent FC Halifax Town and continue in the style and the way we want to play.

"We'll be treating it no different in terms of the preparation and the analysis, I've watched Newcastle.

"We're under no illusions, it'll be a difficult task against a technical, bright team with loads of energy and who move the ball well.

"It'll be a good test for us."

Cooper added: "There are rules and regulations for the integrity of the competition in terms of how many players need to be kept from Saturday to Tuesday.

"But we'll treat it the same as any other fixture."

Cooper is well versed in youth football, having worked at Leeds United's academy before joining Halifax.

On what kind of standard he expects from the opposition in the competition, he said: "Obviously we'll know more on Tuesday night but for them it's a step up into men's football.

"If the Premier League 2 clubs are thinking that it's a direct style and it's going to be the old fashioned style that non-league clubs have played in the past, then some of them might have a shock about the style of teams at this level.

"There's a variety of styles and ways of playing.

"It maybe gives them an assessment of where they're at.

"I'm from that backround, I've coached under 21 sides and in academy football, so I know the pathway and the challenges for these lads to breakthrough is tough.

"And I know competitive games are difficult for them to find."